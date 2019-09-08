What accounts for our phenomenal success in cycling right now? Outstanding, world-beating performances at the Pan American Elite Track championships over the past week in Bolivia are examples of what we may want to believe is the arrival of a golden generation in the sport for this country, not just among the men and on the track, but also for the women given the road exploits of Teneil Campbell.
Yes, that kiss-of-death phrase again: golden generation. It assumes something —the freak occurrence of a high number of exceptional talents—which I’m not sure is really entirely correct. Of course, there will always be periods where exceptional talents are the shining lights in an era of dominance. It has to be more than that though.