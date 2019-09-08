Njisane Phillip

‘FAB FOUR’: Trinidad and Tobago cyclists, from left, Keron Bramble, Kwesi Browne, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul, during a training session at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, Australia, last year.

What accounts for our phenomenal success in cycling right now? Outstanding, world-beating performances at the Pan American Elite Track championships over the past week in Bolivia are examples of what we may want to believe is the arrival of a golden generation in the sport for this country, not just among the men and on the track, but also for the women given the road exploits of Teneil Campbell.

Yes, that kiss-of-death phrase again: golden generation. It assumes something —the freak occurrence of a high number of exceptional talents—which I’m not sure is really entirely correct. Of course, there will always be periods where exceptional talents are the shining lights in an era of dominance. It has to be more than that though.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THREE ON THE TROT

THREE ON THE TROT

IT was an easy day’s work for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) yesterday as they strolled to an impressive seven-wicket victory over the St Lucia Zouks at the Queen’s Park Oval, thanks to half-centuries from home-town boys Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin.

Lawrence: Home win crucial

Lawrence: Home win crucial

Dennis Lawrence, head coach of the senior men’s football squad, emphasised the significance of winning home games in tournaments like the current CONCACAF Nations League qualifying.

Potts thanks ‘Sport and Culture’ for $$ assistance

Potts thanks ‘Sport and Culture’ for $$ assistance

THE Prime Minister’s Sport and Culture fund has given the professional boxing card featuring USA-born T&T fighter Lorissa Rivas a $75,000 boost. In a media release, Fight Night promoter Amanda Potts thanked the Office of the Prime Minister - Sport and Culture Fund, for coming on board as one of the first sponsors to assist with the WBC Heavyweight world title fight.

Paul: Family gave me extra lift

Paul: Family gave me extra lift

Team TTO’s top sprint cyclist Nicholas “Nico” Paul thanked God and his family for his sterling performances at the Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships as he concluded his and Team TTO’s campaign with a fourth-place finish in the Men’s kilometre time-trial yesterday.