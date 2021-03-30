The West Indies wrested the advantage back from Sri Lanka by rallying to post 354 in their first innings, though the second Test is still very much in the balance after the tourists themselves staged a fightback after losing early wickets to close the second day on 136 for three, trailing by 218 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.
The day started on a positive note for the Windies with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (126) completing his first Test hundred as captain and his ninth overall while Rahkeem Cornwall (73) recorded his second consecutive half-century, as the hosts rallied to go past 350 before being dismissed on the stroke of lunch. Brathwaite was the last West Indies wicket to fall but his 126 proved crucial in helping the hosts make good of a good batting track. It was the 28-year-old’s first triple-figure Test score in three years. Meanwhile, Cornwall made 73 to follow up his half-century in the previous Test at the same venue.
Resuming from an overnight score of 287 for seven, the Windies skipper and Cornwall extended their eighth wicket stand to 103, which is a record for the eighth wicket against Sri Lanka.
Brathwaite, starting the morning on 99, reached his milestone off the second ball of the opening over with a single to fine leg off pacer Suranga Lakmal. All told, the right-hander faced 311 balls in an 8 1/2-hour vigil at the crease that included 13 fours.
Cornwall, resuming from an overnight 43, brought up his landmark in the day’s third over with a streaky four behind point off Lakmal.
The pair took the score past 300 before Cornwall’s entertaining 92-ball knock came to an end when he struck Lakmal to Vishwa Fernando at mid-on. He spent just over 2 1/2 hours in the middle and struck ten fours and a six.
Joined by Kemar Roach, Brathwaite played a few more shots, driving Lakmal down the ground for four and following that up with another boundary through the covers, off Dushmantha Chameera, as the score moved past 350.
But it was Chameera who ended the West Indies innings just before lunch with Roach (nine) edging a defensive prod to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella before Brathwaite played one back onto his stumps. Chameera ended with three for 69 while Lakmal was the pick of the bowlers with four for 94.
When Sri Lanka batted, Alzarri Joseph got the early breakthrough, removing the Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne to a blinder of a catch by Nkrumah Bonner at third slip. The left-handed opener flirted with a wide ball from fast bowler Joseph and nicked it towards the slip cordon where Bonner held on to a stunning one-handed catch, diving away to his right at gully with the score on 18.
Karunaratne has struggled for runs in the Test series, scoring 12 and three in the first Test before being dismissed for just one yesterday. Despite the early breakthrough, Lahiru Thirimanne dropped anchor for the rest of the second session and found an ally in Oshada Fernando to take the visitors to the tea break at 60 for one. After the break, Oshada, who had survived a review for lbw earlier in his innings, was finally sent on his way after being struck on the pads by Kyle Mayers. The batsman reviewed the decision but the umpire’s on-field decision was upheld.
At the other end, Thirimanne (55) brought up his third straight half-century of the series and even appeared set to finally go on and get to triple figures. But it wasn’t to be as the left-hander played a delivery from Kemar Roach back onto his stumps, with the score on 77 for three.
That was all the success the Caribbean men would get on the day as former Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva have put on an unbroken 59 stand for the fourth wicket to keep the visitors in the game.
De Silva ended the day unbeaten on 23 (95 balls) having come through a testing period of short bowling from Shannon Gabriel in the final hour, while Chandimal was also very selective as he closed the day on 34 not out, from 80 deliveries.