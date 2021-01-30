IN THE DEEP END

HEAD COACH of the senior men’s football team Terry Fenwick wants to see how his players handle the pressure of playing a big team when they take on the United States in Orlando this evening.
On the eve of their international friendly with the USA tonight, Fenwick said the decision to play the USA was a deliberate one, meant to force the players to step into the bright lights.
“We could have played Caribbean sides. We could have gone against a smaller team. But I want big focus because it is pressure, mental pressure for our players,” Fenwick told TTFA Media. “I want them to have that experience that knowledge that they have been in front of a crowd—there are four-and-a-half thousand people coming—it is live on television, so there are a lot of things that some of our players have not experienced yet. Again, if you don’t get that experience we can’t ask for anything of them.”
Fenwick seemed to set the expectation bar low, stating that the USA side is well ahead of the Soca Warriors because of their five to seven-year development programmes from the Under-17 level all the way through to the national senior team.
“Their average age is around 22, 23 so they have got very good players, players around Europe today so we can’t ignore,” Fenwick said. “We should recognise and understand the development process is working. They have done a great job, they are more than competitive. We in T&T have got to get on that same streamline. We have got to try and get that development programme. There is nothing as we speak so we have got to get that in place to give our kids a chance.”
Fenwick said the reception from USA Soccer has been first-class and so has been the way the opposition staff and players have accommodated them.
As for the game-plan tonight, Fenwick said he was delighted to get a “fusion” with USA-based players mixing with his locally-based squad.
“The game-plan is to bring them together as quickly as possible,” he said. “The preparation is not really long enough...These kids that we have got don’t get experience if you don’t give them opportunities and that is what this is, it is a big opportunity for the locally-based players and for the guys from the States on a big stage and against the USA to come and do some good for themselves.”
Fenwick conducted two sessions at the Omni Championsgate training pitch yesterday with 23 members of his squad and staff who all returned negative results in four PCR tests, one in Trinidad and three in Orlando since their arrival on Thursday night. However, DC United player Michael Deshields who is coming off an injury will not join the squad for the match.
And in some good news for local fans, the TTFA yesterday announced tonight’s game will be broadcast on local cable network channel WESN Content Capital from 8.25 p.m.
T&T squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Adrian Foncette (POLICE FC), Marvin Phillip (NEROCA, INDIA)
DEFENDERS: Neveal Hackshaw (INDY ELEVEN, USA), Noah Powder (REAL SALT LAKE, USA), Leland Archer (CHARLESTON BATTERY, USA), Josiah Trimmingham (FORWARD MADISON FC USA), Alvin Jones (UNATTACHED, USA), Federico Pena (VALOUR FC, CANADA), Justin Garcia (DEFENCE FORCE), Jesse Williams (COLERAINE FC/ N/IRELAND), Jamal Jack (SACACHISPAS, GUATEMALA)
MIDFIELDERS: Andre Fortune (NORTH CAROLINA FC, USA), Duane Muckette (MEMPHIS 901, USA), Jonathan Jimenez (RGV TOROS, USA), Matthew Woo Ling (AC PORT OF SPAIN), Michel Poon Angeron (BANFIELD, ARGENTINA), Ajani Fortune (ATLANTA UNITED, USA), Hashim Arcia (DEFENCE FORCE)
FORWARDS: Jabari Mitchell (POLICE FC), Gary Griffith III (COLERAINE FC0, NORTHERN IRELAND), Ryan Telfer (YORK UNITED FC, CANADA), Brent Sam (DEFENCE FORCE), Sean Bonval (CENTRAL FC)