T&T’s senior men’s football team

NO ACTION SINCE GOLD CUP: T&T’s senior men’s football team in training earlier this year.

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers made no movement and continued to be ranked 101 as FIFA issued its final world ranking for the year.

Coached by Angus Eve, the Soca Warriors have remained inactive since gaining moderate success at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July and have not taken the field despite a desire by Eve to have his team play competitive matches during the September and November FIFA international match windows.

Those taking major FIFA honours for 2021 were Belgium and Canada. Belgium top the FIFA/Coca-Cola Rankings for the fourth consecutive year, while this year’s “Most Improved Side” is Canada with a 130.32-point gain. Qatar, hosts of the 2022 World Cup are into the in top 50 after impressive runs in both FIFA World Cup qualifying and CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only 352 full internationals were played in 2020. Not since 1987 (323 matches) had so few games been played in a calendar year. And while the quantity of games changed radically from one year to the next, the top ranked team in the FIFA/ Coca-Cola World Ranking has remained the same.

Winners of UEFA EURO 2020 and the Copa America 2021 respectively, Italy (6th + 115.77 points compared to December 2020) and Argentina (5th +108.51 points compared to December 2020), have also seen their points tally increase dramatically this year.

The same goes for the USA (11th + 103.51 points compared to December 2020) and England (4th + 85.52 points compared to December 2020). Equatorial Guinea (114th + 59.78 points compared to December 2020) made the most impressive progress among African teams, while Saudi Arabia (51st + 81.71 points compared to December 2020) did the same in Asia.

However, just in terms of last month, the most improved Asian team is Indonesia (164th + 11.13 points). Winners of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™, Algeria (29th +3) jointly made the best progress in terms of places, along with Qatar (48th + 3), who finished third at the tournament, and Thailand (115th +3).

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on February 10, 2022.

FIFA RANKING POINTERS:

Leaders: Belgium (unchanged)

Countries entering the Top 10: None

Countries exiting the Top 10:None

Total matches played: 58

Most matches played: Algeria, Egypt, Qatar, Tunisia (6 matches)

Biggest increase in points: Indonesia (up 11.13 points)

Biggest increase in place: Algeria, Qatar, Thailand (plus 3 places)

Biggest drop in points: Myanmar (minus 8.01 points)

Biggest drop in places: Myanmar (minus 4 places)

Countries joining the Ranking: None

Countries leaving the Ranking: None

Unranked inactive teams: Cook Islands

