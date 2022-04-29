Inalsingh to supervise in landmark women’s title bout

Shivana Inalsingh, Director of the Committee of Women’s Boxing World Championships, and representative of the WBA, is the supervisor for tonight’s much-anticipated world championship title bout featuring two of the biggest names in women’s boxing, at the famed Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.
Katie Taylor, 35, will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight straps against Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano, 33, in a scheduled 10-rounder. Trinidad and Tobago’s Inalsingh is the only female official listed from the sanctioning bodies for this prestigious main event.
Inalsingh will be ringside when Ireland’s Taylor takes on seven-division world champion Serrano. Inalsingh, who has supervised over 50 WBA title events worldwide and is used to the rigours, points out this reflects the continued imbalance of women in the sport.
“This seminal event has created so much interest and reflects a growing need in the sport, and much work has to be done to build on this excitement,” she said. “The hype and interest in this event and the champs will push the sport further. The interest, attention, and purse are great signals that the women’s event has enormous value, than what is normally attributed to women’s sport. She continued: “The media’s role, public interest and business opportunities are critical to the sport. The focus and attention on this boxing card carry a message to communities around the world that women’s boxing is on fire now.” This is the first female headline fight at the MSG.
Considered the best pound-for-pound female pugilist, Taylor (20-0, 6KO) takes on Serrano at (42-1-1, 30 KO) in a bout that is on record as the highest paying in women’s boxing history, with both fighters expected to earn over US$1 million, via guaranteed purse plus the share from those who buy the event on pay-per-view.
The event has already set the record for the second-highest grossing, pre-event ticket sales at MSG, the renowned New York City arena, and has received as much publicity as heavyweight boxing events.
Inalsingh, Director of the Female Championship Committee of the WBA, is also the sanctioned official for the only other unification title bout on the card, which happens to be another women’s bout, featuring Elin Cederroos and Franchon Crews Denzin.