Inalsingh to supervise in landmark women’s title bout

Shivana Inalsingh

MEETING THE LEGEND: Shivana Inalsingh and Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard, the former world champion in five weight classes.

Shivana Inalsingh, Director of the Committee of Women’s Boxing World Championships, and representative of the WBA, is the supervisor for tonight’s much-anticipated world championship title bout featuring two of the biggest names in women’s boxing, at the famed Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

Katie Taylor, 35, will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight straps against Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano, 33, in a scheduled 10-rounder. Trinidad and Tobago’s Inalsingh is the only female official listed from the sanctioning bodies for this prestigious main event.

Inalsingh will be ringside when Ireland’s Taylor takes on seven-division world champion Serrano. Inalsingh, who has supervised over 50 WBA title events worldwide and is used to the rigours, points out this reflects the continued imbalance of women in the sport.

“This seminal event has created so much interest and reflects a growing need in the sport, and much work has to be done to build on this excitement,” she said. “The hype and interest in this event and the champs will push the sport further. The interest, attention, and purse are great signals that the women’s event has enormous value, than what is normally attributed to women’s sport. She continued: “The media’s role, public interest and business opportunities are critical to the sport. The focus and attention on this boxing card carry a message to communities around the world that women’s boxing is on fire now.” This is the first female headline fight at the MSG.

Considered the best pound-for-pound female pugilist, Taylor (20-0, 6KO) takes on Serrano at (42-1-1, 30 KO) in a bout that is on record as the highest paying in women’s boxing history, with both fighters expected to earn over US$1 million, via guaranteed purse plus the share from those who buy the event on pay-per-view.

The event has already set the record for the second-highest grossing, pre-event ticket sales at MSG, the renowned New York City arena, and has received as much publicity as heavyweight boxing events.

Inalsingh, Director of the Female Championship Committee of the WBA, is also the sanctioned official for the only other unification title bout on the card, which happens to be another women’s bout, featuring Elin Cederroos and Franchon Crews Denzin.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Premiership 2 T20 resumes

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 2 T20 competition resumes today after the Easter weekend break with the final round of group stage matches to determine who will move on to the knock out round.

For some teams, it is straightforward; win today and advance to tomorrow’s quarter-finals. That is exactly the case in Group A with Cosmos Sports hosting Yorkshire in what is essentially a knock out match.

Hummingbirds, Masqueraders win U-16 openers

Hummingbirds and Masqueraders were both victorious in the opening round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sports and Culture Fund Under-16 Cup, yesterday.

The Hummingbirds defeated the Scarlet Ibis by 42 runs at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, while the Masqueraders beat the Flamingos by 18 runs at Inshan Ali Park, in Preysal.

SOLID WORKOUT

SOLID WORKOUT

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players had a good run out in the middle during their three-day practice match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex and head coach David Furlonge is pleased with what he has seen so far, as the team gears up for the resumption of the West Indies Championship in May.

Wong vs Chautilal in ‘East’ semis

CAMERON WONG and Farah Chautilal will square off in an intriguing battle for a place in the women’s Division A final of the East Classified Tennis Tournament today at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.

Inalsingh to supervise in landmark women’s title bout

Inalsingh to supervise in landmark women’s title bout

Shivana Inalsingh, Director of the Committee of Women’s Boxing World Championships, and representative of the WBA, is the supervisor for tonight’s much-anticipated world championship title bout featuring two of the biggest names in women’s boxing, at the famed Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

THINGS LOOKING UP

THINGS LOOKING UP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer Johnny Grave is expecting a financial recovery for the regional board over the next three years despite the organisation recording a loss of approximately US$10.3 million and an accumulated deficit of approximately US$23.6 million for the financial year ending September 30, 2021.