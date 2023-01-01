Inaugural FFL tips off in two weeks

The Fiesta Female League (FFL) will be a first-of-its-kind league held in Trinidad and Tobago and will see six franchise teams competing.
The new FFL league will run from January 15 through March 26 and will see games taking place across Trinidad and Tobago on Sundays, using a round-robin format.
Six franchises are due to contest the first season: Next Level Comet, WiPAY Sparks, Digicel Wildcats, Sunshine Snacks Warriors, MILO Vipers and Republic Bank Ltd Stars.
The six coaches selected to lead these franchises in their first year are Cleveland King, Eric Knights, Lincoln Charles, Garvin Warwick and Christopher Jackson Charles.
The FFL comes after a successful 2022 edition of the Basketball Fiesta, which saw 11 clubs and 42 youth teams participating. Since then, organisers made the decision to place more focus on female basketballers.
“With our pool of young ladies under the age of 19 being a small group, our committee has decided to pool all the players across the country along with the coaching staff and carry them across the country to be seen,” stated Fiesta’s director Garvin Warwick.
“Having worked with the national U-16 girls’ national team in July of 2022 as an assistant coach, one of our main areas of concern was not our skill level, but more lack of playing in a consistent league, to increase their court and game awareness,” explained Warwick, athletic director of Fiesta Basketball.
Apart from the FFL, Basketball Fiesta will also continue as an attraction of its own and the 2023 edition will see some Caribbean teams joining the action, making this event a regional attraction.