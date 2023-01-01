Inaugural FFL tips off in two weeks

Fiesta Female League

READY TO GO: Local female basketballers are eagerly anticipating the start of the Fiesta Female League (FFL).

The Fiesta Female League (FFL) will be a first-of-its-kind league held in Trinidad and Tobago and will see six franchise teams competing.

The new FFL league will run from January 15 through March 26 and will see games taking place across Trinidad and Tobago on Sundays, using a round-robin format.

Six franchises are due to contest the first season: Next Level Comet, WiPAY Sparks, Digicel Wildcats, Sunshine Snacks Warriors, MILO Vipers and Republic Bank Ltd Stars.

The six coaches selected to lead these franchises in their first year are Cleveland King, Eric Knights, Lincoln Charles, Garvin Warwick and Christopher Jackson Charles.

The FFL comes after a successful 2022 edition of the Basketball Fiesta, which saw 11 clubs and 42 youth teams participating. Since then, organisers made the decision to place more focus on female basketballers.

“With our pool of young ladies under the age of 19 being a small group, our committee has decided to pool all the players across the country along with the coaching staff and carry them across the country to be seen,” stated Fiesta’s director Garvin Warwick.

“Having worked with the national U-16 girls’ national team in July of 2022 as an assistant coach, one of our main areas of concern was not our skill level, but more lack of playing in a consistent league, to increase their court and game awareness,” explained Warwick, athletic director of Fiesta Basketball.

Apart from the FFL, Basketball Fiesta will also continue as an attraction of its own and the 2023 edition will see some Caribbean teams joining the action, making this event a regional attraction.

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has described 2022 as a bittersweet year, with his personal success not translating into positive results for the regional team.

The 29-year-old Hosein played 19 T20 Internationals last year, bagging 18 wickets. He also played 20 One-Day Internationals, taking 30 wickets and is currently ranked 13th on the ICC T20I bowling rankings and 21st on the ODI rankings.

Meanwhile, the Windies played 21 ODIs of which they won five. The regional side also played 24 T20Is, winning just eight.

Ministers of Sports from 19 Caribbean countries are scheduled to attend a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) forum later this month.

Minister of Sports Olivia Grange said the January 26 and 27 event, which will also be attended by WADA president Witold Banka, will help to “advance the development of a plan of action for anti-doping programmes across the Caribbean, with the aim of keeping sports clean”.

The Central Zone will start preparations for the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board season with Under-16 screening sessions tomorrow and Thursday at Agostini Settlement Recreational Ground, in Chase Village.

The sessions start at 3.30 p.m. on both days and players attending the sessions must not turn 16 before September 1, 2023. Interested persons can get further information by contacting Fareed Khan at 794-5700.

COACH DWIGHT YORKE had an inauspicious start to 2023, with his Australian club McArthur FC suffering a 4-0 drubbing to Western Sydney in the Isuzu UTE A-League, yesterday.

Playing away, McArthur conceded two early first-half goals and another two twice late in the second-half.

The Fiesta Female League (FFL) will be a first-of-its-kind league held in Trinidad and Tobago and will see six franchise teams competing.

The new FFL league will run from January 15 through March 26 and will see games taking place across Trinidad and Tobago on Sundays, using a round-robin format.

FOR a certain generation or three, Pele will always be the greatest. Officially, the player of the century and the only three-time World Cup winner. Unofficially, the man whose amazing displays helped to redefine football as the beautiful game. There will never be another.