Due to inclement weather, all Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division matches scheduled to be played in Trinidad, yesterday, were postponed.
There were three matches scheduled to be played in Trinidad and one in Tobago.
Defending champions Naparima College, who are third on the Group A standings on nine points, were scheduled to face second-place St Benedict’s College (10 points) in a key clash at Lewis Street in San Fernando.
Only the top two teams in the group will advance to the next round of the competition and with three matches left in group play, neither team can afford to drop points. Meanwhile, Group A leaders Fatima College were due to face St Augustine Secondary in St Augustine.
Carapichaima East Secondary were also due to take on St Anthony’s College at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva yesterday, while Speyside High School were scheduled to host Pleasantville Secondary in Tobago.
According to the SSFL organisers, details of the new dates for the rescheduled games will be announced in due course. While no games were played in Trinidad yesterday, there was SSFL action in Boys Championship Division on Tuesday with East Zone leaders Arima North Secondary held to a 0-0 draw by El Dorado East Secondary while Siparia West Secondary and Point Fortin East Secondary played to 2-2 draw in the South Zone.
While all the games in the Central Zone were cancelled on Tuesday due to Covid-19, all the other matches were played as scheduled with the leaders in the respective zones managing to hold their position.
Arima stayed on top in the East on 16 points while El Dorado East remained in second on 11 while Valencia Secondary moved up to third on eight points following a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross College and Five Rivers dropped to fourth on seven points after a 4-4 draw with Manzanilla Secondary.
In North Zone, St Mary’s College (16 points) defeated Diego Martin Central Secondary 4-2 to stay ahead of second Trinity College Moka (11 points), who were held to a 2-2 draw by Tranquillity Secondary.
In the South Zone, Siparia (16 points) dropped points for the first time this season but they are still eight points clear of second place Point Fortin East Secondary.
In Tobago, leaders Bishop’s High School were on a bye however second-place Scarborough Secondary failed to take advantage, losing 4-0 to Mason Hall Secondary on Tuesday. Elsewhere in the sister isle, third-place Signal Hill Secondary secured their second win in five games to stay within striking distance of the top two.
At the end of the five zonal competitions, the divisional winners will advance to the SSFL Championship Division “Big Five” from which the top three teams will gain promotion to the Premier Division for the 2023 season.
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION RESULTS:
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION STANDINGS: