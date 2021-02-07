Incredible!

Kyle Mayers’ match-winning double-century on debut against Bangladesh yesterday was a knock for the record books. But it was also an innings that warmed the heart of a father and answered the call to action from a West Indies cricket legend.

Moments after Mayers walked off the field in Cahttogram having led the Windies to a shock, record-breaking, three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first Test, Cricket West Indies linked him up with his father, former Barbados player Shirley Clarke, who shared a few words.