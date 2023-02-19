India best Australia inside three days

Ravindra Jadeja

MATCH-WINNING EFFORT: India’s Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the third day of the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, India, yesterday, --Photo: AP

India triumphed by six wickets inside three days of the second Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series yesterday.

Ravindra Jadeja led the demolition of Australia’s batting as he claimed a career-best 7-42. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his haul of 10 wickets in the Test.

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-59) routed Australia for a paltry 113 in their second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing 115 for victory, India’s top order did wobble but the meagre target meant their victory, which came in the second session on day three, was never in doubt.

Skipper Rohit Sharma made 31 and Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 31 not out, scored the winning run in his 100th Test. “It’s been a great Test match,” Pujara said after guiding India to 118-4. “It is really special feeling hitting the last boundary. We are still looking to win the next two test matches.”

India, who also had triumphed inside three days in the opening Test in Nagpur, too, are now on the verge of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June.

Earlier, resuming on a promising 61-1, Australia added 52 runs before Jadeja and Ashwin engineered their spectacular collapse. Asked to open in place of a concussed David Warner, Travis Head drove the third ball of the day from Ashwin for a boundary to signal his attacking intent.

The off-spinner, however, had his revenge three balls later when he drew Head (43) forward to induce an edge that Srikar Bharat collected behind the stumps.

Once Jadeja sent back Marnus Labuschagne (35), the wheels came off Australia’s innings with nine of the 11 batsmen posting single digit scores. The third Test in Indore will begin on March 1.

