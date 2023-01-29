India edge Kiwis to level T20 series

Suryakumar Yadav

CRUCIAL KNOCK: India’s Suryakumar Yadav bats during the second T20I match against New Zealand in Lucknow, India, yesterday. —Photo: AP

India held its nerve with the balls running out to level its three-match T20 series against the Black Caps at 1-1 with a six-wicket victory yesterday.

New Zealand failed to reach triple figures, managing only 99-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the second Twenty20 game. India scored 101-4 in 19.5 overs in reply.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was his team’s top scorer with 19 not out from 23 deliveries. Medium quick Arshdeep Singh claimed 2-7 and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 1-4, both from two overs, while Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav each returned 1-17 in four overs to help contain New Zealand.

“It was a great game of cricket,” Santner said following the match and despite the low totals. “We bowled well, got really close, another 10-15 runs would have helped.

“With the bounce out there, it looked quite challenging. When you are batting, you are not too sure what a good score is. We were looking at 140-160 when 120 would have been a good score.”

India’s No. 4, Suryakumar Yadav, top-scored with 26 not out off 31 balls. He and captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out off 20) came together with India at 70-4 halfway through the 15th over and paced the chase effectively, leaving the team needing 18 runs to win with 18 balls left.

India required six more runs at the start of the 20th over, which was bowled by Blair Tickner. Home fans had a nervous wait before Yadav—later named man of the match—struck a winning four off the penultimate delivery.

“We just needed one hit in the end, and it was very important to calm ourselves down,” Yadav said in describing the tense final over. “Before I got the winning runs, Hardik came up to me and told me ‘you will hit the winning runs this ball’. That gave me a lot of confidence.”

Michael Bracewell took 1-13 in four overs for New Zealand. India made one change to its team—Chahal in for pacer Umran Malik—while New Zealand opted for an unchanged side.

New Zealand won the first game at Ranchi by 21 runs. The series decider is at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Pollard, Fletcher fifties fire MI Emirates to emphatic win

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and past international teammate, Andre Fletcher, struck contrasting half-centuries to propel MI Emirates to a 157-run crushing of leaders Desert Vipers in the International League T20, yesterday.

Sent in at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Emirates cruised to an imposing 241-3 from their 20 overs with Pollard lashing a swift 19-ball unbeaten 50 and Fletcher carving out a controlled 50 (39 balls) at the top of the order.

SAY, SAY... SAYERS

ST LUCIAN runner Jason Sayers fought off cramps over the final five miles of the contest to claim the men’s title when the 41st edition of Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) concluded yesterday.

Sayers crossed the line in two hours, 44 minutes and one second to lift the crown. Second was Christopher Mitchell while Guayna’s Kelvin Johnson — seeking back-to-back victories — secured third in 2:58.19.

Woods, Samaroo show form in Track Challenge

Tariq Woods showed early season form when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosted the first event in its Track Challenge series Saturday, at the National Cycling Centre.

With performances in the Track Challenge counting towards selection for upcoming regional competitions, Woods began making his case with four wins. The Evolution Cycling Academy rider first won the three-kilometre individual pursuit in three minutes, 41 seconds from Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbirds International (3:46.81) and Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multisport (3:56.81).

VFFOTT focuses on community

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) is turning its attention to community football.

According to a VFFOTT release, the veterans body’s members decided unanimously at their in-person meeting Saturday to immediately focus their attention on, “facilitating all community football leagues to ensure the return of football in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago at the earliest opportunity.”