INEVITABLE

Former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray said having separate coaches for different formats could be the way forward for the regional side following the resignation of West Indies head coach Phil Simmons over the weekend, after the team failed to make it into the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
Gray said he expected that Simmons would step away from the white-ball team following their failed World Cup campaign and he believes it was the right decision.
“I expected him to step away from the white-ball game. He has done relatively well in the red-ball game in recent times, beating England here in the Caribbean and then also beating Bangladesh as well,” Gray noted.
“Individual players seem to be doing well especially with batsmen getting centuries...I saw upward mobility in the red-ball game but in the white-ball game, we have not done well and losing two World Cups one after the other is not good and I think he made the right decision.”
Gray also supports the idea of having separate coaches for the white and red-ball teams which was an idea CWI CEO Johnny Grave mentioned during an interview on the Sportsmax Zone on Monday night.
“I would support splitting the coaching resources because international cricket is very difficult and that difficulty is magnified by the fact that we are dealing with a West Indies team, different squads, different teams and different formats of the game, so the stressors at that level as it pertains to coaching is greater,” Gray explained.
In terms of the search for a new coach, Gray said he would prefer a West Indian coach but said CWI should looking more closely at the resume of the applicant rather than where they are from. “I think we make the mistake of not looking profoundly at the person’s resume. That is the most important thing, not local or anything like that,” he argued.
Khan backs Pooran to retain
WI captaincy
Meanwhile, former West Indies team manager Omar Khan, is backing Nicholas Pooran to retain the white-ball captaincy despite their T20 World Cup debacle. Reacting to the news of Simmons’ resignation, said: “Obviously, something had to happen.”
“Responsibility had to be taken by the staff and the players themselves and Phil probably felt that it was time for him to stand up and make that decision because at the end of the day it was very disappointing and heart-wrenching to see that we are not in the World Cup,” he added.
“As head coach, he has taken full responsibility and accountability. At the same time a full analysis has to be done because at the end of the day it is not just one person, it is a team sport and the entire team has to take the responsibility for the result,” he continued.
Asked about Pooran’s captaincy, Khan said the T&T player “has a good cricketing brain on his shoulders” and had been groomed for the role. “He just needs to get away from all the different negativities and what has been said and focus on his own game. He knows what his strengths are. He understands the game and has played franchise cricket all over the world so it is not a question of him just being thrust into the captaincy role,” Khan explained.
“He has been earmarked for awhile now to be West Indies captain. He was vice-captain for a couple of years, so it is a transition period, so I think they (CWI) need to give him that support and try to encourage him to start thinking with a clear mind rather than being tentative about what he wants to do.”
With CWI accepting Simmons’ resignation, Khan said the search is on for a new coach and whether or not that person is from the region, he will have to bring in new ideas to keep the team competitive as the game and other international teams continue to evolve.
“You can look at the regional coaches we have around the area but the question will be do we want to go back to a West Indian coach or do we want to go for an international coach. Let’s face it, the international coaches that have come to Caribbean haven’t really had a lot of success,” Khan pointed out.