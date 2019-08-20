Injured Blake out CAREBACO

Nekeisha Blake

SIX-TIME NATIONAL CHAMP: Nekeisha Blake

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the international open events of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Championship in Barbados. The six-time national champion sustained a knee injury during the Pan American Games in Peru a few weeks ago and was advised by her doctors to skip the tournament.

Leon Cassie and two-time defending national under-19 champions Chequeda De Boulet and Vance Juteram, who all sparkled in the junior international events a few days ago, are leading the Trinidad and Tobago challenge. Action was scheduled to get under way last night with men’s singles qualification and the main draws will begin this morning. Juteram, who earned a silver medal in doubles – alongside Cassie – and a bronze with De Boulet in mixed doubles on Sunday night, is this country’s only male player who was placed directly into the main draw.

IT’S HOLDER

West Indies captain Jason Holder copped the Cricket West Indies/West Indies Players Association Player of the Year award during the seventh annual CWI/WIPA Awards, held at Sandals Grand Antigua Resort and Spa in Antigua on Monday night.

