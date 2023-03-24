Injured Fontenelle out ‘ITF Masters’

THE match which was expected to be the highlight of the entire tournament did not take place when the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament served off yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
McCollin Fontenelle was forced to withdraw from his mouth-watering first-round encounter against Shane Stone in the over-45 category with a shoulder injury.
The two have not faced each other since being two of the leading juniors in the country in the 1990s.
Fontenelle, who returned to his native St Lucia after juniors, started coming back occasionally for tournaments about a decade later, and captured the crown not long after turning 45 years old on his debut to the veterans’ division in Tranquillity Open Tournament in 2019.
The attacking all-court player, who a couple weeks ago was the top seed in the first over-45 draw in the clay-court competition since but had to return home after the quarterfinals, was seeded fourth in this tournament.
Stone, one of this country’s best-ever players who came back from an absence of over a decade and helped Jordane Dookie lift the mixed doubles crown in ‘Tranquil’, is playing in the veterans’ division for the first time and was not seeded.
The former world-ranked singles and doubles player joined the top three seeds in the today’s quarter-finals.
Richard McLetchie, who secured the ‘Tranquil” veterans’ title last week, Dion Auguste and Andy Boyce are seeded first, second and third, respectively, and received byes into the last eight.
There is also action in the over-35 division in both genders and men’s over-60 category in the three-day tournament and first serve today is 9 a.m.