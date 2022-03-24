Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Simona Halep

INTENSE: Romanian Simona Halep lines up a backhand to Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their women’s singles semi-finals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells,

California, USA, last week Friday.

—Photo: AP

Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her second-round match yesterday because of a leg injury that the former world No. 1 said will keep her out of action for three weeks.

World No. 19 Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells last week and had a first-round bye in Miami, said she felt a sharp pain in her left leg while practicing for her match with Australian wild card Daria Saville.

“I had been struggling with the thigh since my semi-final in Indian Wells and hoped it would improve, but I went for an MRI last night and unfortunately it showed a tear,” Halep tweeted. “My body needs time to heal and as a result I will be out of competition for three weeks. This means I have had to make the super tough decision to pull out of Miami, Charleston and Fed Cup.”

At Indian Wells, Halep recorded wins over Coco Gauff, Sorana Cirstea and Petra Martic before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in her first WTA 1000 semi-final since her 2020 Rome title run.

Despite the 30-year-old’s injury, Halep said she was encouraged by her start to the year, which included reaching the final 16 at the Australian Open, and hoped to be ready for the clay-court season. “While it feels like really disappointing news to share, I am keeping the confidence from my great start to the year and am motivated to do everything to be ready for the clay-court season,” Halep tweeted.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

North Macedonia stun Italy in W/Cup qualifying playoff semi

Italy will miss out on the World Cup for the second successive tournament after the Euro 2020 winners were stunned by a stoppage-time winner from North Macedonia in yesterday’s playoff semi-final in Palermo.

With Italy frustrated for 90 minutes by a heroic North Macedonia defensive performance, Aleksandar Trajkovski, a former Palermo player, struck the only goal of the game in the second minute of added time, inflicting Italy’s first defeat in 60 home World Cup qualifiers.

Excitement abounds ahead of PanAm Swimming Champs

THE LOCAL Organising Committee (LOC) for the third edition of the PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships will be working with a $2 to 2.5 million budget for the regional tournament that is expected to splash off from June 2-5 at the National Aquatic Centre.

ADVANTAGE, WINDIES

ADVANTAGE, WINDIES

Last-wicket pair Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood spared England’s blushes after the visitors suffered yet another batting collapse to open the third Test against the West Indies in Grenada, yesterday.

Leach (41no) and Mahmood (49) shared in a remarkable 90-run stand, helping England to recover from 114-9 to a far more credible 204 all out when Mahmood was denied a maiden first-class fifty in being bowled in the final over of the day.

Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her second-round match yesterday because of a leg injury that the former world No. 1 said will keep her out of action for three weeks.

World No. 19 Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells last week and had a first-round bye in Miami, said she felt a sharp pain in her left leg while practicing for her match with Australian wild card Daria Saville.

Warriors back in action

Warriors back in action

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck two years ago, international football returns to this country when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national footballers take on their Barbadian counterparts in the opening match of the Courts Caribbean Classic from 7 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.