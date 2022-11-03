Injured Lewis to miss Super50 Cup

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batter Evin Lewis has been ruled out of the rest of the CG United Super50 cup due to an injury he picked up during the T20 World Cup in Australia last month.

The hard-hitting Lewis was one of four T&T players who returned from the World Cup and joined the franchise for their Super50 campaign. The other three were skipper Nicholas Pooran, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Yannic Cariah.

Lewis missed T&T’s win against the Combined Campuses and Colleges on Monday and also their three-run loss against the Guyana Harpy Eagles Wednesday night.

Asked if the left-handed opener would be ready for tomorrow’s game against Zone A leaders Windward Islands Volcanoes, Red Force head coach David Furlonge said: “He still has a little injury and we will not be including him for the rest of the tournament.”

Asked for further clarification on Lewis’s injury, Furlonge, who is also the chairman of selectors said they were taking a precautionary approach so as not to exacerbate Lewis’s hamstring injury.

“We have a squad of 18 and he is basically out, so we don’t have to call a replacement player right now. It is a precautionary measure because we don’t want to risk it and he comes in and then it gets worse. When the Test players leave after this round, then we will have to pick a final 14.

The selectors will meet tomorrow (today) and make a decision,” the Red Force coach explained.

Anderson Phillip, Joshua Da Silva and Jayden Seales will join the West Indies Test team in Australia following the third round of Super50 matches tomorrow.

Asked about Shannon Gabriel not finishing his ten-over spell Wednesday, Furlonge said that was also a precautionary measure after the bowler felt some tightness in his hamstring.

“Shannon is fine...We didn’t want to risk it because we still have a long way to go in the tournament,” said Furlonge.

Gabriel grabbed four wickets for 42 runs from nine overs Wednesday. He bowled three maidens and was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, along with Sunil Narine, who grabbed three for 17 off ten overs. Narine also bowled two maiden overs.

Guyana posted 269 for nine off their 50 overs and the Red Force were restricted to 266 for six, falling short by three runs in a thrilling last-ball finish at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Despite the loss, T&T are still second in Zone A with a superior net run rate thanks to their easy seven-wicket victory against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) Monday night.

The Volcanoes have a perfect record after two games, having defeated Guyana Monday and then CCC Wednesday.

