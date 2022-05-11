Trinidad and Tobago winger Ryan Telfer is slowly adjusting to his new environment after making the switch to Columbus Crew 2 on an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract last month.
Telfer joins the Crew 2 after spending the 2021 season with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League. The former Toronto FC player is currently recovering from an injury sustained in the 1-1 draw with Guyana in the Courts Caribbean Classic fixture in Port of Spain last month but is keeping a keen eye on T&T’s upcoming CONCACAF Nations League assignment which begins away to Nicaragua on June 3.
Telfer said his main aim is to get fit again.
“It has been quite a few weeks since my move here. I have been recovering from an injury since the Guyana friendly so I’m focusing on being able to get back on the field. This has been my main priority.”
Telfer is also looking forward to national team action in mid-year.
“The CONCACAF Nations League is gonna be an exciting one for us. There are teams who have been improving their football pedigree as well as our so-called ‘jumbie’ team that caused a wreck in our World Cup hopes (Bahamas),” stated Telfer.
“Either way, it has been engraved in us that we don’t cater or care who we play, our job is to bring Trinidad and Tobago football back to where it belongs. With that being said these aren’t easy games and there is no such thing as an easy team in international football, so the focus will be on us and how we want to establish ourselves out there.”
Telfer is also anticipating being in the T&T team for CONCACAF Nations League matches in June when they play four matches back-to-back. T&T will face Nicaragua in Managua on Friday, June 3 in its opening CNL fixture. They then host Bahamas at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on June 6, before traveling to St Vincent/Grenadines to play on June 10, before hosting the Vincentians in Port of Spain on June 13.
“As the international break slowly approaches, it’s something I always look forward to as a national team player,” he said, “And especially under these new circumstances under the Nations League banner, these matches are worth something and it makes it much more exhilarating to be a part of it. Hopefully I’m fit enough to participate.”