Injury blow for Levi Garcia

Trinidad and Tobago will likely be without in-form striker Levi Garcia for this country’s remaining two CONCACAF Nations League B Group C fixtures away to Bahamas on March 24 and in Tobago against Nicaragua on March 27.
Garcia, 25, has suffered a sprained right abductor when playing for his Greek top-flight club, AEK Athens who won 2-0 against Asteras Tripoli on Sunday. Led by Garcia’s 11 league goals (16 for the season), AEK Athens are currently second in the league, two points adrift of leaders Panathinaikos, but with a match in hand.
Against Asteras Tripoli, Garcia said he felt discomfort in his right abductor and left the field at the end of the first half. The Trinidad and Tobago striker underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedure, which showed (and confirmed) that he suffered a first to second degree contusion. The abductor muscle group is located on the lateral side of the thigh and controls movement in the body’s mid-section. Tests showed Garcia will be out for about three weeks. As a result, he is expected to be absent from the second semi-final of the Greek Cup that follows against Olympiakos on April 4.