‘Instant’ isn’t everything

It seems like a world away now but I still remember the days when TV stations used to sign off, you know when the screen was full of those vertical bars in different colours?
I’m not sure how many youngsters nowadays have seen those bars because their flat screen sets are always full of images and sounds to occupy the senses, 24 hours a day.
In fact, nothing stops in the media anymore. The Internet doesn’t pause, neither does electronic media. The consumer, therefore, is always hungry for content, for something new. That puts pressure on the content producers. How to keep the public satisfied?
I suppose that’s why there are so many re-runs. Football fans, for instance, hardly have to worry about missing a match because the game will probably be repeated two or three times. But there is another aspect to the 24-hour culture to think about: Instant TV now also brings instant opinion.
Let me go to football again.
Before last week, all the pundits and “experts” on the English Premier League were crying doom and gloom on Premier League giants Manchester United.
After the club’s two draws with Sheffield United and Aston Villa the reporters, columnists and ex-stars were declaring what a mess the club was in; how it had lost its way in the six years since their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and that the future days in charge could be short for the latest man in the manager’s hot seat at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But then came back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur — under former Man United manager Jose Mourinho — and city rivals and back-to-back defending champions, Manchester City.
Suddenly, the story is different: Ole’s youth project is working; his job is safe; nobody had ever played better against Pep Guardiola’s Man City than Man United had in that first half at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday; Fred, United’s Brazilian midfielder — ridiculed at nauseam from his first match for the Red Devils — can now play football. On and on the ole talk went. That’s just one example how, in the sports world, opinions seem to change with nearly every performance. But that’s not logical, the way the status of teams and athletes jump up and down like a shac shac, according to the latest results.
That, however, is the world of 24-hour media for you. Everything is instant, like coffee. But the now-for-now manner in which the fortunes of teams and players are assessed doesn’t help in getting a proper view of things. Take West Indies cricket, for instance.
Since they have been in India, West Indies have won a One-Day series against Afghanistan — their first ODI series victory in five years — then lost a T20 rubber to the same opponents, beaten the Afghans in a one-off Test match and, before today’s final game, were locked at 1-1 with India in another T20 duel.
Ask yourself then, reader, do these results mean that West Indies cricket is on the rise at last? Or are the wins just brief sparks in a long, dark tunnel, the end of which has not yet been reached?
The fact that the World No.9 Windies actually won an ODI series after five years must be a positive. While Afghanistan are behind them in rank, the truth is that a year ago, the Windies couldn’t beat them in two official meetings at the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe. However, that 3-0 series triumph was followed first by a win in the first match of the T20 rubber and then two defeats that lost Kieron Pollard’s side the series.
The victory inside three days in the Test match for Jason Holder’s men was emphatic enough and given that they could not win a match of any kind against Virat Kohli’s Indian side when they visited the Caribbean in August/September for ODIs, T20s and Tests, Sunday’s eight-wicket win on Indian soil was noteworthy. Even if Pollard’s side wins today’s deciding match though, what would that say about West Indies cricket?
Not much.
Like the mangoes on your tree or the sorrel in your garden, it takes time for fruit to bear. That is even moreso the case with human beings.
It takes time to get ideas across, to change attitudes and then to execute plans in a different way. Man United’s young team of academy graduates are going through that process now while trying to win trophies. Simmons, Pollard and Holder have the same challenge of trying to nurture their players and win more regularly. It will take a number of series before they can tell the true quality of the “fruit” they are trying to grow.
So, Windies fans, simmer down - win, lose or tie today. Instant is not everything.
