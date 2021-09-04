LOCAL football coaches are now covered under a medical plan by Sagicor, the regional insurance company.
Making the announcement was Jefferson George, president of the Unified Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (UFCTT) during a Zoom news conference on Thursday.
Formed last year, the UFCTT has over 130 applications for membership. Once financial, coaches of the association will be covered for group medical and accidental death and dismemberment insurance under a Sagicor group client policy.
The UFCTT executive consists of George (president), Wayne Sheppard (first vice-president), Rayshawn Mars (general secretary), Johan Contaste (assistant secretary), Curtis Orr (treasurer), James Saunders (media officer) and Justin Reid (public relations officer).
George said the new initiative is long overdue.
“For too long coaches have been vulnerable and have not had good coverage. Players would have had very significant coverage,” stated George, “It is our aim, and it is (in) our interest, to make sure that we look after the welfare of all our members.”
George said discussions were also being held with the Tobago Football Association and the Tobago Football Coaches Association to organise for representation under the Sagicor policy. The Tobago Coaches Association will function as an arm of the UFCTT and will be represented at the executive level of the national body.
George also announced other coming incentives for UFCTT members.
“We are working and have come to several deals,” George declared.
“The next couple of weeks are going to be very exciting. We have announcements to make about partnerships with an international partner, who is going to be able to provide coaches with international experience, coaching camps abroad, and also to be able to further their coaching experience.”
Also commenting at the launch was Christopher Gouveia, branch manager of Sagicor, who commended the UFCTT for bringing medical and financial protection to its members.
“In sport there is often a focus on physical preparation, keeping your body and mind to be able to perform at its peak. The fact that you have made the decision to be covered from a health perspective, takes it a step further and shows that you understand the importance of maintaining one of your most valuable assets, “Gouveia said.
“I first wish to congratulate the coaches of this newly-minted association for having the keen foresight to establish representation, and for having a body that can collectively speak to the needs of football coaches across Trinidad and Tobago,” Gouveia added. “That you have done so, signals your commitment to the sport, and certainly to the Association’s members.”