Inter Miami make approach for Barca’s Jordi Alba

Inter Miami have sounded out Jordi Alba’s interest in joining the club but face competition to sign the Barcelona defender from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Alba, 34, has reached an agreement to end his contract with Barca, which was due to expire in 2024, one year early and is looking for a new club this summer.

Sources say Alba has not closed the door on any of the options and will make a decision after this week’s UEFA Nations League finals in the Netherlands, where he is part of the Spain squad that will meet Italy in the semi-final on Thursday.

After Lionel Messi announced he would join Inter Miami last week, and with sources confirming Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets has also held talks with the MLS side, Alba is the latest Europe-based player to be approached by the South Florida team.

Sources say there have not yet been any formal negotiations and there is no offer on the table, while Miami also has to consider how to manage its three designated player spots, but Alba would be willing to listen to the team’s proposal.

However, the left-back may prefer to stay in Europe with the European Championships coming up in Germany next summer and with his wife due to give birth to their third child next month.

LaLiga side Atletico and Serie A team Inter are among several interested European clubs, sources confirmed, while there are also offers on the table from Saudi Arabia.

Alba will evaluate his options with his family after the Nations League, with a decision expected to be made in the coming weeks.

NICARAGUA CHEATED

NICARAGUA CHEATED

NICARAGUA was discovered to have used an ineligible player during most of its 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League B campaign, which saw them finish a point ahead of Trinidad and Tobago.

In so doing, the Central Americans had qualified for the 2023 Gold Cup while also gaining promotion to the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League A.

T&T hockey teams return

T&T hockey teams return

The Trinidad and Tobago men’s and women’s hockey teams were welcomed home Monday night after performing creditably at the Hockey 5s Pan Am Cup in Jamaica.

Mauresmo addresses women’s night play at French Open

Mauresmo addresses women’s night play at French Open

Scheduling more night sessions for women is proving a tough issue to resolve for French Open tournament director Amélie Mauresmo.

Mauresmo, a two-time Grand Slam winner, was asked at her tournament-ending news conference Sunday if she was comfortable with the equality in the scheduling at Roland Garros this year. Only one of the 10 night sessions involved women.

Bain is only ‘Lease’ double champ

MAKEDA BAIN is the only player to capture more than one title in the first stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Showdown at twilight

Showdown at twilight

THE TOP four teams in the top flight of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League (TTPFL) face each other in East Trinidad.

The action takes place at La Horquetta (Phase 2) Recreation Ground, where second-placed AC Port of Spain face third-placed Tiger Tanks Club Sando (5 p.m.), followed by the super clash between leaders Defence Force and fourth-placed home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 7.15 p.m.