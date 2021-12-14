Inter Miami retain Jones for 2022

Injured for much of his season and sometimes not at his best, Trinidadian winger Joevin Jones will nevertheless stay with David Beckham’s Inter Miami club for the 2022 season of Major League Soccer (MLS).
Inter Miami CF ended a miserable season 11th in the 14-team Eastern Conference, losing five more matches than the 12 they won.
Jones was among 18 under-contract players retained, among them former Argentina and Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuaín; ex-Arsenal and England left-back Kieran Gibbs; and French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi.
Players with guaranteed contracts (already under contract) for 2022 were Edison Azcona, Drake Callender, Julián Carranza, Nicolás Figal, Ian Fray, Kieran Gibbs, Leandro González Pirez, Gregore, Gonzalo Higuaín, Joevin Jones, Christian Makoun, Nick Marsman, Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Jairo Quinteros, Robbie Robinson, Ryan Shawcross and Felipe Valencia.
Players whose contract options were declined included George Acosta, Ventura Alvarado, Dylan Castanheira, Jay Chapman, Sami Guediri, Kelvin Leerdam, John McCarthy, Josh Penn, Patrick Seagrist, Victor Ulloa, while former USA international Brek Shea, Argentine Federico Higuaín and Indiana Vassilev are out of contract. Club management gave a commitment to strengthening the club in 2022.