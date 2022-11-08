InterCol action resumes today

The Coca-Cola Secondary Schools Football League InterCol continues today with San Juan North Secondary taking on Holy Cross College in the East Zone quarter-finals from 3.30 p.m. in St Augustine.

San Juan reached the semi-finals of the Premiership League competition earlier this season and are favourites to clinch the East Zone InterCol crown.

In other East Zone games today, St Augustine Secondary will face Valencia Secondary in El Dorado from 3.30 p.m. while Trinity College East square off against Five Rivers Secondary at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar from 1.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the South Zone quarter-finals, Premiership champions St Benedict’s College will tackle St Madeline Secondary in the first game of an Ato Boldon double-header from 1.30 p.m.

The second game will see Presentation College (Sando) up against Point Fortin Secondary from 3.30 p.m.

The other two South Zone quarter-finals will be played tomorrow at the Moruga Sports Facility with Naparima College up against Siparia West Secondary from 3 p.m. and Pleasantville Secondary taking on Moruga Secondary from 5 p.m.

The North Zone semi-finals will be contested on Friday at Hasely Crawford Stadium with QRC and Malick Secondary taking the field at 2 p.m. before Fatima College and East Mucurapo Secondary square off from 4 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TIME TO PLAY BALL

TIME TO PLAY BALL

ELITE FOOTBALL returns to Trinidad and Tobago in early 2023 with a transitional league, which will be followed by a main nine-month long competition to be run from September 2023 to May 2024.

The announcement was made during a joint media conference hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), Ministry of Sport, along with the SporTT Company, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Jangoo gets Red Force call-up

Jangoo gets Red Force call-up

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo has been added to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the remainder of the CG United Super50, the left-hander replacing Joshua Da Silva, who is off to Australia to join the West Indies Test team.

T&T quintet dumped out Barbados ITF

FOUR Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten in singles and doubles when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continued yesterday in Barbados.

After Kale Dalla Costa and the Byngs won their first-round 18 & under encounters in the Grade V tournament the day before, there were beaten by seeded American players in their quest to reach today’s quarter-finals. The No. 2 seed took down Zachery B

yng 6-1, 6-1, while older brother Sebastien was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by the third seed.

T&T quintet dumped out Barbados ITF

FOUR Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten in singles and doubles when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament continued yesterday in Barbados.

After Kale Dalla Costa and the Byngs won their first-round 18 & under encounters in the Grade V tournament the day before, there were beaten by seeded American players in their quest to reach today’s quarter-finals. The No. 2 seed took down Zachery B

yng 6-1, 6-1, while older brother Sebastien was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by the third seed.

‘Shiv’ among newest inductees to ICC HoF

‘Shiv’ among newest inductees to ICC HoF

Legendary left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul has become the latest West Indies player to be inducted into the International Cricket Council Hall of Fame.

The 48-year-old was late Monday named by the ICC as inductee 107 and was joined by iconic Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir and England’s multi-time World Cup winning captain Charlotte Edwards.

InterCol action resumes today

The Coca-Cola Secondary Schools Football League InterCol continues today with San Juan North Secondary taking on Holy Cross College in the East Zone quarter-finals from 3.30 p.m. in St Augustine.

San Juan reached the semi-finals of the Premiership League competition earlier this season and are favourites to clinch the East Zone InterCol crown.

In other East Zone games today, St Augustine Secondary will face Valencia Secondary in El Dorado from 3.30 p.m. while Trinity College East square off against Five Rivers Secondary at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar from 1.30 p.m.