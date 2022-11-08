InterCol action resumes today

The Coca-Cola Secondary Schools Football League InterCol continues today with San Juan North Secondary taking on Holy Cross College in the East Zone quarter-finals from 3.30 p.m. in St Augustine.
San Juan reached the semi-finals of the Premiership League competition earlier this season and are favourites to clinch the East Zone InterCol crown.
In other East Zone games today, St Augustine Secondary will face Valencia Secondary in El Dorado from 3.30 p.m. while Trinity College East square off against Five Rivers Secondary at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar from 1.30 p.m.
Meanwhile, in the South Zone quarter-finals, Premiership champions St Benedict’s College will tackle St Madeline Secondary in the first game of an Ato Boldon double-header from 1.30 p.m.
The second game will see Presentation College (Sando) up against Point Fortin Secondary from 3.30 p.m.
The other two South Zone quarter-finals will be played tomorrow at the Moruga Sports Facility with Naparima College up against Siparia West Secondary from 3 p.m. and Pleasantville Secondary taking on Moruga Secondary from 5 p.m.
The North Zone semi-finals will be contested on Friday at Hasely Crawford Stadium with QRC and Malick Secondary taking the field at 2 p.m. before Fatima College and East Mucurapo Secondary square off from 4 p.m.