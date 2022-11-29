InterCol fixtures rescheduled

NATIONAL Coca-Cola InterCol semi-final matches will be played on Saturday with a double-header at the Hasely Crawford stadium, Mucurapo.
These matches had to be rescheduled owing to the inclement weather over the past few days. This has also resulted in the quarter-final clash which pit Central Zone winners Chaguanas North Secondary against the 2022 SSFL league champions and South Zone victors St. Benedict’s College, which is being played today on the Fatima College ground, from 3.30 p.m.
The winner of that match will meet the Tobago champs Signal Hill Secondary in the first of the national InterCol semi-finals on Saturday at the Hansely Crawford Stadium from 3 p.m.
The second semi matches national SSFL league runners-up and North Zone champs Fatima College against East victors Trinity College East, from 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, the battle for promotion to the Tigers Tank Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division continued last Sunday when Tobago Championship Division winners Bishop’s High School hosted and defeated South winners Siparia West Secondary 3-2.
North Championship Division winners St Mary’s College lead the series after wins over Central champs Miracle Ministries and Bishop’s. East champions Arima North Secondary, who won their only match played over Miracles Ministries, sit second. St Mary’s and Arima were scheduled to meet last Sunday, but the match was postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions.
UPCOMING INTERCOL MATCHES:
Quarter-Finals
(Today)
3.30p.m. — Chaguanas North Secondary vs St. Benedict’s College, Fatima ground
(Semi-Finals)
(Saturday)
3 pm — Winner of (Chag North/St. Benedict’s) vs Signal Hill Secondary, Hasely Crawford Stadium
5 pm — Fatima College VS Trinity College East, Hasely Crawford Stadium
‘Big 5’ results:
(Nov. 27)
Bishop’s High School 3 vs Siparia West Secondary 2
Arima North Secondary vs St Mary’s College (Not played)
(Nov. 24)
Arima North Sec 4 vs Miracle Ministries 0
St Mary’s College 2 vs Bishop’s High School 1
(Oct. 29)
St Mary’s College 5 vs Miracle Ministries 1