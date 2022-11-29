InterCol fixtures rescheduled

NATIONAL Coca-Cola InterCol semi-final matches will be played on Saturday with a double-header at the Hasely Crawford stadium, Mucurapo.

These matches had to be rescheduled owing to the inclement weather over the past few days. This has also resulted in the quarter-final clash which pit Central Zone winners Chaguanas North Secondary against the 2022 SSFL league champions and South Zone victors St. Benedict’s College, which is being played today on the Fatima College ground, from 3.30 p.m.

The winner of that match will meet the Tobago champs Signal Hill Secondary in the first of the national InterCol semi-finals on Saturday at the Hansely Crawford Stadium from 3 p.m.

The second semi matches national SSFL league runners-up and North Zone champs Fatima College against East victors Trinity College East, from 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the battle for promotion to the Tigers Tank Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division continued last Sunday when Tobago Championship Division winners Bishop’s High School hosted and defeated South winners Siparia West Secondary 3-2.

North Championship Division winners St Mary’s College lead the series after wins over Central champs Miracle Ministries and Bishop’s. East champions Arima North Secondary, who won their only match played over Miracles Ministries, sit second. St Mary’s and Arima were scheduled to meet last Sunday, but the match was postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions.

UPCOMING INTERCOL MATCHES:

Quarter-Finals

(Today)

3.30p.m. — Chaguanas North Secondary vs St. Benedict’s College, Fatima ground

(Semi-Finals)

(Saturday)

3 pm — Winner of (Chag North/St. Benedict’s) vs Signal Hill Secondary, Hasely Crawford Stadium

5 pm — Fatima College VS Trinity College East, Hasely Crawford Stadium

‘Big 5’ results:

(Nov. 27)

Bishop’s High School 3 vs Siparia West Secondary 2

Arima North Secondary vs St Mary’s College (Not played)

(Nov. 24)

Arima North Sec 4 vs Miracle Ministries 0

St Mary’s College 2 vs Bishop’s High School 1

(Oct. 29)

St Mary’s College 5 vs Miracle Ministries 1

Brathwaite cameo helps Braves upset leaders

Carlos Brathwaite’s cameo went a long way in helping Chennai Braves to a six-wicket victory over leaders Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 yesterday.

Asked to chase 109 for victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Braves overhauled their target with three balls to spare, with opener Dan Lawrence top-scoring with 40 from 18 deliveries and Brathwaite belting a seven-ball 27 at number three.

While Lawrence, who counted four fours and two sixes, put on 34 for the first wicket with Dawid Malan (10), it was his 40-run, second wicket partnership with Brathwaite which really propelled the chase. Brathwaite, a former West Indies T20 captain, slammed four sixes before dragging on to fast bowler Zahoor Khan early in the sixth over.

Earlier, neither Andre Russell (four) nor Nicholas Pooran (one) made much of an impact as Gladiators were held to 108 for three from their 10 overs. Openers Jason Roy (57 not out) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40) put on 79 for the first wicket to lay the groundwork for the innings but Russell nor Pooran could find the acceleration required at the death.

In the opening game of the triple-header, Brandon King got a first-ball ‘duck’ but James Vince (44 not out) and Chris Lynn (35) fired Team Abu Dhabi up to 100 for three in a 79-run, second wicket stand. Johnson Charles (three) and Shimron Hetmyer (four) both then failed leaving Samp Army with an 18-run defeat, despite Basil Hameed’s 18-ball, unbeaten 47.

‘THREE LIONS’ TAME ‘DRAGONS’

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and a further by Phil Foden helped England secure a dominant 3-0 win over Wales yesterday and a place in the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side dominated the first half but struggled to make it count until Rashford hit a superb free-kick minutes into the second half, followed seconds later by a Foden tap-in.

Rashford netted England’s third on 68 minutes with a clean strike that went through Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs to seal a comfortable victory over their home nation rivals.

Goolie takes off in T10 Blast

Jyd Goolie continued his impressive form in the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, yesterday, to lead the Steelpan Players to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Soca Kings, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The 25-year-old left-hander who had scores of 39 not out and 44 not out earlier in the tournament, smashed an unbeaten 55 off 17 balls to propel the Players to 140 for two, off 8.5 overs, replying to the Kings’ imposing 137 for five off ten overs.

John John to LSU

“I hope I can reach the highest levels and continue to give the people in my community of John John, Laventille hope that they can do the same as me or even better in any area of life.”

Shakeem McKay leaves for the United States in January to take up an athletic scholarship at Louisiana State University (LSU). He will study kinesiology. The 19-year-old sprinter is keen to use his successes on the track and in the classroom to inspire his peers.