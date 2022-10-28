InterCol gets under way from Tuesday

The 2022 Coca-Cola InterCol competition kicks off on Tuesday with three preliminary round matches in the North Zone.
St Mary’s College will face Diego Martin Central at Fatima ground; Trinity College Moka take on Tranquillity Secondary at St Mary’s ground while Mucurapo West Secondary will square off against Blanchisseuse Secondary at QRC Ground, with all matches set for a 3.30 p.m. kick-off.
Action shifts to the East zone on Wednesday with Five Rivers Secondary facing Holy Cross College at St Augustine, while matches in the South Zone commence on Thursday with Point Fortin East Secondary hosting Fyzabad Anglican Secondary and Princes Town West taking on St. Madeline Secondary at Moruga.
Meanwhile, SSFL League champions St Benedict’s College will face the winner of the St Madeline/Princes Town West clash at Mahaica Oval on November 10 while league runners-up Fatima College will meet the winners of Mucurapo West/Blanchisseuse next Friday at St Mary’s ground.
There will be no extra time in this year’s competition and if the scores are tied after regulation time, the game goes straight to penalty kicks to decide a winner.
The National Intercol Final is scheduled for December 7th at a venue to be determined.