InterCol gets under way from Tuesday

The 2022 Coca-Cola InterCol competition kicks off on Tuesday with three preliminary round matches in the North Zone.

St Mary’s College will face Diego Martin Central at Fatima ground; Trinity College Moka take on Tranquillity Secondary at St Mary’s ground while Mucurapo West Secondary will square off against Blanchisseuse Secondary at QRC Ground, with all matches set for a 3.30 p.m. kick-off.

Action shifts to the East zone on Wednesday with Five Rivers Secondary facing Holy Cross College at St Augustine, while matches in the South Zone commence on Thursday with Point Fortin East Secondary hosting Fyzabad Anglican Secondary and Princes Town West taking on St. Madeline Secondary at Moruga.

Meanwhile, SSFL League champions St Benedict’s College will face the winner of the St Madeline/Princes Town West clash at Mahaica Oval on November 10 while league runners-up Fatima College will meet the winners of Mucurapo West/Blanchisseuse next Friday at St Mary’s ground.

There will be no extra time in this year’s competition and if the scores are tied after regulation time, the game goes straight to penalty kicks to decide a winner.

The National Intercol Final is scheduled for December 7th at a venue to be determined.

Focusing on the future

THE West Indies Academy will open the CG United Super50 tournament today against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and while they will be looking to cause a few upsets, head coach Andre Coley wants his charges to use the opportunity to build resilience in their game as they prepare to step up from the youth level to senior cricket.

Coley, speaking to the media in a pre-tournament press conference via Zoom yesterday, said the team’s participation in the Super50 comes at a very important juncture in West Indies cricket with most of the top players being involved in the competition following the West Indies’ early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Samuels hails camp ahead of Women’s WC

Assistant West Indies women’s coach, Robert Samuels, believes the embattled regional side are “moving in the right direction”, following the successful completion of a near two-week camp on Thursday.

Samuels explained that coaches were able to drill down on the “specifics” of all the relevant disciplines, and said players responded favourably throughout the camp.

“This camp was about working on skills. We have been working with the players on specific skills -- batting, bowling and fielding -- specific skills. We are targeting specific things,” said the former West Indies opener.

TTHB National Indoor tourney continues this weekend

The Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor Hockey tournament continues today with nine games at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

The action gets going with Fatima HC taking on Malvern at 10 a.m. in the Under-19 Boys competition.

In the men’s open division, Fatima will come up against QPCC, flicking off from 3 p.m. And the action concludes with another men’s open division encounter between Notre Dame and Malvern from 6 p.m.

InterCol gets under way from Tuesday

St Mary’s College will face Diego Martin Central at Fatima ground; Trinity College Moka take on Tranquillity Secondary at St Mary’s ground while Mucurapo West Secondary will square off against Blanchisseuse Secondary at QRC Ground, with all matches set for a 3.30 p.m. kick-off.

Action shifts to the East zone on Wednesday with Five Rivers Secondary facing Holy Cross College at St Augustine, while matches in the South Zone commence on Thursday with Point Fortin East Secondary hosting Fyzabad Anglican Secondary and Princes Town West taking on St. Madeline Secondary at Moruga.

REPUBLIC Bank Ltd (RBL) was given a deadline of 4 p.m., yesterday to cut a cheque for $223,800.19 from an account belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Gymnastics Federation (TTGF) to former national gymnast Thema Williams.

Justice Frank Seepersad gave the directive during a virtual hearing yesterday, almost four years after he initially ordered the TTGF to pay Williams $.2 million subsequent to it withdrawing her from representing this country in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

