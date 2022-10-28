InterCol gets under way from Tuesday

THE West Indies Academy will open the CG United Super50 tournament today against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and while they will be looking to cause a few upsets, head coach Andre Coley wants his charges to use the opportunity to build resilience in their game as they prepare to step up from the youth level to senior cricket.

Coley, speaking to the media in a pre-tournament press conference via Zoom yesterday, said the team’s participation in the Super50 comes at a very important juncture in West Indies cricket with most of the top players being involved in the competition following the West Indies’ early exit from the T20 World Cup.