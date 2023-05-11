InterZone semis today

Justin Pamphille

UNBEATEN CENTURY vs North: Justin Pamphille

The East Zone Under-13 team will tackle their Central Zone counterparts in one of the semi-finals of the Scotiabank Under-13 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain Couva.

The other semi-final featuring South West and North will be played at the Greig Street ground in Balmain, with both matches bowling off at 10.30 a.m.

The tournament final will be played on Wednesday at the NCC.

East booked their place in the semis as the only team with a perfect record in the preliminary round.

In their first game of the tournament, East held their nerve to beat North by seven runs in a high-scoring match that saw both teams go past the 250-run mark.

East batted first and posted 261 for six off 40 overs, with Justin Pamphille scoring an unbeaten 115. He struck 12 fours and a six and faced 120 balls.

Abdiel Boland was the best bowler for North with two wickets for 35 runs from five overs.

In reply, North were dismissed for 254 in 39.5 overs, with Boland top-scoring with 64 off 68 balls. Samir Boodoo did the damage with the ball for East, picking up four for 38 from 6.5 overs.

Against North East, Pamphille scored 57 off 79 balls as East posted 230 all out off 36.5 overs. North East were dismissed for 77 in 27.4 overs with Ryan Gooding taking four for 26 and Sanjiv Bachu chipping in with two wickets for three runs to seal an easy 153 run-win.

East also defeated Tobago in their final Group A match last Wednesday to top the group with 14 points.

North were runners up in Group A with wins against North East and Tobago.

While Group A was as straightforward as it gets, the competition in Group B proved to be much tighter, with South West topping the group with 11.4 points from two wins and one loss and Central coming in second with 9.6 points with the same number of wins and losses.

South East only just missed out on a place in the semis with one fast-bowling wicket being the difference, as they finished on 9.4 points from two wins and one loss.

South West had the most fast-bowling points of all the teams with 3.4, while Central had 1.6 and South East finished with 1.4.

Teams received 0.2 points for every wicket taken by fast bowlers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

T&T face Mexico in knockout stage

Having finished third to the United States and Panama in Group C,Trinidad and Tobago face Mexico in today’s quarter-final round of the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship.

Wallace fails to reach Jr Pan Am sprint quarters

Female sprinter Makaira Wallace failed to reach the quarter-finals of her event yesterday when the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships continued yesterday in Paraguay.

In the qualifying rounds of the women’s sprint, Wallace posted a 12.273 second clocking to finish ninth of 13 and failed to advance to the quarter-finals.

Thornton gets another chance

Thornton gets another chance

ANDREW THORNTON will get a second chance for a place in the semi-finals of a Trinidad competition when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre.

The Barbadian, who was the Over-35 runner-up in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament here last month, was forced to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open Tournament seven years ago because of injury.

InterZone semis today

InterZone semis today

The East Zone Under-13 team will tackle their Central Zone counterparts in one of the semi-finals of the Scotiabank Under-13 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain Couva.

Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

SCOTIABANK’s Shay Gonzales and Sagicor’s Adona Francois were the winners of the CARIFIN Fun and Fitness Chancellor Challenge that ran off Wednesday at the popular fitness and exercise venue.

In the female competition, Francois finished ahead of Republic Bank Limited’s Arya Mahabir and Maritime’s Darielle Kingfook.

Toco Boys in NORCECA tourney

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield will represent Trinidad and Tobago over the next three days in the second leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour in Cuba.

The pair, affectionately known as the “Toco Boys” because of the part of the country they come from, also competed in the opening stage two weeks ago in Mexico and finished a very disappointing 13th of the 16 pairs.