InterZone semis today

The East Zone Under-13 team will tackle their Central Zone counterparts in one of the semi-finals of the Scotiabank Under-13 InterZone tournament today at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Balmain Couva.
The other semi-final featuring South West and North will be played at the Greig Street ground in Balmain, with both matches bowling off at 10.30 a.m.
The tournament final will be played on Wednesday at the NCC.
East booked their place in the semis as the only team with a perfect record in the preliminary round.
In their first game of the tournament, East held their nerve to beat North by seven runs in a high-scoring match that saw both teams go past the 250-run mark.
East batted first and posted 261 for six off 40 overs, with Justin Pamphille scoring an unbeaten 115. He struck 12 fours and a six and faced 120 balls.
Abdiel Boland was the best bowler for North with two wickets for 35 runs from five overs.
In reply, North were dismissed for 254 in 39.5 overs, with Boland top-scoring with 64 off 68 balls. Samir Boodoo did the damage with the ball for East, picking up four for 38 from 6.5 overs.
Against North East, Pamphille scored 57 off 79 balls as East posted 230 all out off 36.5 overs. North East were dismissed for 77 in 27.4 overs with Ryan Gooding taking four for 26 and Sanjiv Bachu chipping in with two wickets for three runs to seal an easy 153 run-win.
East also defeated Tobago in their final Group A match last Wednesday to top the group with 14 points.
North were runners up in Group A with wins against North East and Tobago.
While Group A was as straightforward as it gets, the competition in Group B proved to be much tighter, with South West topping the group with 11.4 points from two wins and one loss and Central coming in second with 9.6 points with the same number of wins and losses.
South East only just missed out on a place in the semis with one fast-bowling wicket being the difference, as they finished on 9.4 points from two wins and one loss.
South West had the most fast-bowling points of all the teams with 3.4, while Central had 1.6 and South East finished with 1.4.
Teams received 0.2 points for every wicket taken by fast bowlers.