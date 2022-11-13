INTO FINAL 4

‘An excellent performance in a tricky chase.’
That is how Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge described his team’s easy seven-wicket victory over the Windward Island Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.
The win saw the defending CG United Super50 champions top Zone A with four wins in six games and it also knocked the Volcanoes out of the tournament. The Guyana Harpe Eagles were also victorious over the Combined Campuses and College on Saturday as they secured second place in the group to seal the other semi-final spot.
Furlonge admitted that it was a “tricky chase” after rain cut short the Volcanoes innings after they were sent in to bat first on what he described as an easy-paced track.
The Volcanoes were 35 for four after seven overs before Sunil Ambris’ 90 not out and Andre Fletcher’s unbeaten 68 helped them recover to post 201 for four after 40 overs before rain cut short their fight-back.
The Red Force were then set a Duckworth-Lewis revised target of 249 off 40 overs with skipper Nicholas Pooran hitting the winning run to finish unbeaten on 99.
Darren Bravo was with him at the end
on 67 not out. T&T replied with 249 for three off 39 overs and Furlonge said the innings by Pooran and Bravo and also that of Ambris and Fletcher should serve as a lesson to batters of how to rebuild after early set-backs.
A hall-mark of both 165-run partnerships, was the running between the wickets. Ambris and Fletcher had very few dot balls in the final ten overs of their team innings.
It was the same pattern for Bravo and Pooran who came together in the 19th over with T&T 84 for three.
“The wicket we played on was an easy-paced wicket and I think it was a good lesson for players with Ambris and Fletcher and then Pooran and Bravo putting on big partnerships, I think it was two excellent innings,” he added.
Asked about the overall performance in the group stage, Furlonge said that despite the last-ball loss to Guyana, “We did excellent,”
T&T touched down in Antigua yesterday and Furlonge is backing his spinners to continue to lead the charge but noted that they have other options if needed.
“They have done the job for us I am not worried about them. I am very happy with the way the batting has come on but we just have knock off a couple of soft dismissals. It was tricky situation but and we did come away as winners,” he said of Saturday’s victory.
As winners of Zone A, T&T will face the runners up of Zone B in the first semi-final on Wednesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from 2 pm.
Zone B will be completed today with Jamaica Scorpions taking on the West Indies Academy while The Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the Barbados Pride were in action yesterday.