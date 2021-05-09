IPL players back home

Chris Gayle is the only West Indies player yet to return to the Caribbean following the suspension of the Indian Premier League T20 tournament last week.
The world’s richest franchise cricket league was abruptly stopped after players and staff from three IPL teams contracted the coronavirus, constituting a breach of the tournament’s bio-secure “bubble.”
Yesterday, CEO of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave confirmed that “all our IPL players are now safely back in the Caribbean.” He added that Gayle was the only exception because he, “has decided to travel back at a later date.”
On Friday, two charter flights were scheduled to take the West Indian contingent out of India as that country continues to battle with rising cases of Covid-19.
The West Indies players in IPL 2021 included WI white-ball captain Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings), Sunil Narine and Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders), Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals), Nicholas Pooran, Gayle and Fabian Allen (Punjab Kings), and Jason Holder (Sunrisers Hyderabad).
There have been over 21 million positive cases in India since the start of the pandemic in March last year and over 230,000 deaths.
The IPL staged 29 games behind closed doors until last Monday when Covid-19 positive cases began popping-up among players and non-playing staff within the bubble. There have been no reports of any of the West Indies players in the IPL testing positive for Covid-19.