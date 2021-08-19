THIS YEAR’S NLCB Great Race 2021, the 53rd edition, will see speed vessels powering off in the prestigious cross-island event from 7 a.m. tomorrow in the waters off the Foreshore.
The Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association (TTPBA), organisers of the Great Race, also announced that it will be streamed live on the following link:: tntcarnivalworld.com.
The annual event will also be broadcast live on 106.1FM 105.1FM and 95.1FM.
Mobil Outlaw, the first boat to Tobago last year, and perennial champions Mr Solo Too, are also expected to be in a line-up of 23 local boats that will be divided among seven classes; Cruiser class, 60 mph, 70 mph, 80,mph, 95 mph, 120 mph and 130 mph.
After the TTPBA and its director of public relations and international racing, Roger Bell, partnered with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) to showcase their very first virtual NLCB Great Race Boat Show on August 7, it’s time for action in the water.
One of three major speed vessels making a return this year is Gulf Ironman in the 120mph class. The boat last powered off in the 50th anniversary event in 2018.
The crew features the experienced father/son team of Wayne (driver) and Morgan Honnock (throttle-man), who will be replacing owner Guy Costa and usual driver James Hadeed, both of whom will be absent this year because of previous commitments. “We ran the boat twice. We did our last run on Saturday and everything is running perfect and everything is okay. This week we are only just doing the final checks; tightening bolts, fuelling. But we are ready, ready for Saturday,” said the senior Honnock, who has over 30 years of racing experience.
The two have been together racing on and off since 2013, starting with a 60 mph class win that year with Pum Pum Conqueror—Morgan’s debut run. Morgan continued aboard that vessel while dad Wayne stepped into Bacchanal from 2014 onwards, winning the 95mph class in the 2018 50th running of the Great Race. Both Honnocks had separate stints aboard the 130mph class catamaran vessel Jumbie.
“So we both know each other very well and we are a very good team to look out for, to be very competitive. It is the first time we are running in this boat together but the way how we ran and tested this boat, the two times, you would swear that we were racing this boat forever,” Honnock (W) said. Unfortunately the other boat in the 120mph class, originally scheduled to make its Great Race return this year, Stampede, won’t be lining up tomorrow.
“We were looking forward to race against them...we haven’t raced in three years. I felt because of my experience of racing in Ironman this year and Morgan’s previous experience, the both of us together, I figured we had a better chance (of beating Stampede) at this. I am sorry they are not racing,” said Honnock (W).
In any event, Costa and his crew have furnished the Honnock family with a well-oiled machine.
“Whereas other people are still doing a lot of work on their vessels in preparation for Saturday, we are ready,” Honnock (W) declared.
Both Wayne and Morgan are appreciative of being able to race this year, the second year the TTPBA is hosting the event during the Covid-19 pandemic that has scuttled the opportunity for foreign entrants because of the curfews, lock-downs and travel restrictions, imposed by the Government because of the spike in Covid-19 cases in late April.
But one local contender, Motul Monster—current UIM (Union Internationale Motonautique) record holder of the 47 minutes and 45 seconds mark set in 2018—will also be back.