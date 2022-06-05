It’s complicated

It would be very simple if we can just take things at face value. But we can’t, which is why context permits a better understanding of any situation.
Having said that, it is also understood that perspectives can be so varied you may often question whether the contrasting views are about the same thing. Like right now you just have to say “Kamla and Camille” and wait for the explosion of highly-emotive reactions which reinforce the point.
So let’s stick to sport, even if this environment can be just as volatile depending on the issue in focus. Take the West Indies’ 3-0 sweep of The Netherland in the men’s One-Day International cricket series this past week.
It was obviously good for Nicholas Pooran, notwithstanding his personal struggles with the bat (a whole discussion by itself), to start his tenure as official regional captain with those successes in Amstelveen. But are we really under any illusions about the yawning gap in quality between the Dutch and Pakistan, whom the Caribbean side face in a similar duel starting on Wednesday?
Even as we note the good results therefore and appreciate the batting exploits of Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks along with the bowling especially of Akeal Hosein, there is an inevitable note of caution in the air when it comes to making an informed judgement, at least until the last of the three ODI’s against the Pakistanis in Multan is played next Sunday.
In stark contrast, though, we have 36 seasons of evidence which permit a conclusion that Trinidad and Tobago, as a cricketing nation, lacks the discipline, consistency and team ethos necessary to prevail in regional first-class competition.
That this 2022 campaign, which started promisingly with two wins in two matches, has concluded so disappointingly with a fourth-place finish in the six-team final standings should not be surprising given the fact that from 1986 to the tournament just ended, Trinidad and Tobago, for all the talented players who have represented the nation, the region and franchises in that time, have just one four-day title—2006—to show for their efforts.
Which begs the obvious question: are those efforts, especially in light of successes in other formats and other teams, at the same level of intensity when representing the red, while and black in the game’s traditional format? Based on a growing body of evidence, even pre-dating the arrival of the T20 format 18 years after 1985 Shell Shield triumph, the answer must be a definitive “No.”
So let’s go international now for some more context shall we, to Paris and Budapest to be more precise.
On Saturday, world number one Iga Swiatek swept past Coco Gauff in straight sets to reclaim (she first won it in 2020) the French Open women’s singles title. Even as there was immense appreciation for the talent of her 18-year-old opponent and especially the American’s admirable public awareness of social and race issues in her country, the capacity crowd at Roland Garros warmed to the Polish champion’s advocacy on behalf of the people of Ukraine and indeed her visual support via the Ukrainian national colours pinned onto her cap.
Compare that wholesome acceptance to the almost universally consistent reaction of the international sporting establishment to any attempt at highlighting injustices which affect people who don’t happen to be white.
Even in this era of the Black Lives Matter moment (why, by the way, are so many people offended by BLM?) the International Olympic Committee, as a prime example, had to be loudly and consistently embarrassed before partially relaxing the rules banning protests and political statements at last year’s delayed Tokyo Olympics.
Even then the message from the IOC or FIFA or any other major sporting organisation is that competitors should keep politics out of sport. Unless, of course, the victims of injustice are white.
Speaking of the global football body, let’s see if there will be any official reaction to Hungary’s cynical exploitation of a loophole in the regulations for Saturday’s Nations League game against England, which should have been played in an empty stadium after the hosts were sanctioned for the racist and xenophobic behaviour of their fans at last year’s European Championships.
Hungary’s football officials responded by filling the stadium with 36,000 under-14 supporters, with a scattering of adults in keeping with the letter of the law. Those youngsters then displayed how deep-seated racism is in that country when the majority of them loudly booed the England players as they took a knee before kick-off.
In responding to the situation after his team’s 1-0 loss, England manager Gareth Southgate described the concerted booing as “inherited thinking” while immediately pointing out that such a reaction was still being heard in English stadia.
Context may complicate things but it is still necessary.