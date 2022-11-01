IT’S IMPRACTICAL

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath is not in support of having separate coaches for West Indies white-ball and red-ball cricket teams, stating that Cricket West Indies (CWI) can’t support it at this point in time.
Speaking to Andre Baptiste on WESN TV’s Face of Sports programme last week, Bassarath, who is also a CWI director, said that the CWI’s limited finances have meant that the regional first-class competition will be limited to one round again next year and is doubtful the situation will improve sufficiently enough for them to be able to have separate coaches.
“We are very concerned about the finances of Cricket West Indies and we don’t have the resources at this time to hire two coaches and two sets of back-room staff,” contended Bassarath.
“I think we have to focus on one coach and one set of people assisting that coach. Again, funding is an important factor in CWI and that is the reason why we cannot even have two rounds of four-day cricket for 2023,” he argued.
The 2022 first-class season was also limited to one round of matches.
“So, I doubt we will be able to get funding from anywhere to sustain that two coaches scenario in Cricket West Indies. It is something I will not support but we can look at one coach and one set of back-room staff because that is what we can afford at this time,” added the TTCB boss.
He also applauded West Indies head coach Phil Simmons for taking responsibility for the team’s poor showing at the T20 World Cup in Australia.
Bassarath is of the view the team was well prepared for the tournament and put it down to “two bad days”.
“I think what happened is that we had two bad days. We lost and we accept the fact we should not have lost to those teams. I think we had two bad days in Australia hence the reason we had to return home,” he said.
“I don’t agree with the people who are saying he (Simmons) should have gone earlier. I think Phil would have done his part to take West Indies cricket further. We didn’t get all the results we wanted under Phil but I think he was an excellent coach,” Bassarath added.
“Also, when you look at Phil Simmons in the dugout, you would have seen the passion and the hurt where we were not doing well. You would have seen the love he had for WI cricket. I think Phil would have done an excellent job, but I think he made the necessary sacrifice that was necessary at the time.
“Not all the time you will get the results you want from the hard work you put out but I applaud Phil for taking the decision that he took. He took responsibility for what transpired in the World Cup and he must be applauded for that,” Bassarath stated.
The TTCB president also noted that Simmons’ resignation “will kick-in January month because he took the option of giving three months’ notice but there is no cricket for West Indies
until February so that is why the Australia series will be the last series for him.”
And while the coach would have shown the passion for the job, he said you are not seeing the same from the present-day crop of players.
“We have been saying it that we are not seeing the passion from the present-day crop of players. Not all of them but of course that is one of the most important ingredients in merely wanting to represent West Indies and wanting to do well for yourself and the Caribbean people,” Bassarath argued.
“If we don’t have the passion, we are not going to out there and give 100 per cent. You may feel as a player you are giving 100 per cent but really and truly you not giving 100 per cent because you don’t give off the passion and you don’t show the passion. And the cause of that maybe is because we don’t employ into the young players the history of West Indies cricket where we came from and of course what our past great players would have done for cricket for the Caribbean people,” he added.
Asked about Shimron’s Hetmyer’s situation in terms of missing two flights to the World Cup before he was axed from the squad, Bassarath said a serious discussion has to be had with West Indies players in terms of declaring their intentions.
“I am not sure about action, but I think a discussion should be held with not only him but all the senior West Indies players. I think it is time now for the senior West Indies players and the international stars to really make up their mind whether they want to represent West Indies or stick to franchise (cricket), or they don’t want to play cricket at all,” Bassarath explained.
“But I think it is time now for a serious discussion to be held with all West Indies players who really want to represent West Indies and not only to use West Indies to their won whims and fancies but to go on and represent the Caribbean people on all international stages,” he continued.
“The administrators and senior management are supposed to engage Mr Hetmyer and let him know that the disrespect that he showed to those officials by not making the time to make the flight. I am not accepting the fact that he missed the flight. I think he didn’t make an attempt to get to the airport and to board the flight. I am not sure whether action should be taken but definitely we definitely supposed to have a word with him and let him know how serious a matter this is.”
Asked about the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran, the TTCB president it would have been a disrespect not to give him the Red Force captaincy once he made himself available for the Super50.
“As we speak right now Nicholas Pooran is the captain for the West Indies white-ball teams and I think it would have been a great disrespect not to give him the captaincy if he agreed to participate in this Super50 tournament. We had a trend we had set previously when Dwayne Bravo became West Indies captain, he was given the Red Force captaincy for the Super50. When Kieron Pollard became West Indies captain, he was given the captaincy in 2021 to captain the Red Force.”
“I think he has gotten the players to rally around him and I think he had a bad outing this time around in Australia and as a young man he will need some sort of coaching and advice and we should not nail him to the cross because he made some errors. I think we need to rally around him and he has the full support of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and we will rally around him so long as he remains captain of the white-ball teams,” Bassarath concluded.