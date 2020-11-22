It’s our right

WEST INDIES middle-order batsman Darren Bravo said spending time in the middle will be central to him earning big runs for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand.

The Windies number three featured in a third-wicket stand of 122 with Shamarh Brooks in their warm-up match on tour, against a New Zealand ‘A’ team at Queenstown over the weekend, scoring a majestic 135 (from 214 balls) which included 13 fours and five sixes. The match ended in a predictable draw.