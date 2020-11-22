It’s our right

SEVEN suspended Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) football clubs have written the league’s general secretary, Peter Thomas, seeking reinstation in time to vote at the TTSL proposed AGM.
Super League vice-president, Jameson Rigues, and UTT representative, Clayton Morris, are both vying to assume the position of president, following the October 17, resignation of Keith Look Loy.
The League is due to have its annual general meeting (AGM) on Sunday, although there is dispute as to whether voting should take place via a virtual platform or in person.
On Saturday, clubs which had been suspended from the Super League last season, for various reasons, asserted their right to vote.
“We refer to your correspondence dated 22nd September, 2019 and 27th January, 2020, regarding the suspension of the membership rights for the following clubs of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League Ltd; Central 500 FC, Defence Force FC, Harlem Strikers FC, Marabella FCC, 1976 Phoenix, WASA FC, Youth Stars,” the suspended clubs stated via letter.
“We wish to remind you that the period of suspension of the aforementioned clubs has since elapsed since 15th December, 2019, as stated in your letter of 27th January, 2020,” the communique further stating, “Therefore, we stand ready to resume our full rights as Trinidad and Tobago Super League Ltd members and we are willing to pay any and all outstanding membership dues.”
The letter to Thomas bore the signatures of Kermit Dick (Central 500 FC), Ryan Ottley (Defence Force FC), Gregory McSween (Harlem Strikers FC), Terrence Boissiere (Marabella FCC), Terry Williams (1976 Phoenix), and Learie Tobias (Youth Stars).
The correspondence added, “As such we look forward to a favourable response from you, but you should be cautioned that should you attempt to disenfranchise the undersigned clubs, we will demand that this dispute be referred to, arbitration as described in Section 40 ‘Arbitration’ of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League Limited by Laws, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and eventually the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).”
Look Loy, who resigned last month from all football posts—following his role as United TTFA activist in the battle between former TTFA executives and FIFA—had stated in his resignation letter: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve Trinidad and Tobago football these many decades, and as Super League president for just over three years. I make way for those who wish to assume the leadership of the Super League, and who believe they could do better.”