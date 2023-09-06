ANGUS EVE enthusiastically believes that this evening’s CONCACAF Nations League match against Curacao represents a new beginning for the national team.
Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers begin their Nations League campaign from 6 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, before flying off to Central America to meet El Salvador on Sunday.
Eve is looking for his Soca Warriors to recover from a disappointing CONCACAF Gold Cup, in which they suffered huge defeats to the USA and Jamaica. Subsequently, he has decided to omit seasoned campaigners like Alvin Jones, Joevin Jones, Sheldon Bateau and goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, replaced them with younger prospects.
He is of the view this is the way forward while looking towards T&T’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. “We now believe that this is their time to be on the bigger stage,” stated Eve.
“The home game are the ones you want to win and it will do a world of confidence with these young players we are now putting our faith in.”
Eve made mention of the likes of 19-year-old striker Nathaniel James and Michel Poon-Angeron and Jesse Williams, both 22, as players who have had limited playing time and not being given their chance with the national team.
Eve explained that one of the considerations in leaving out 29-year-old right-back Alvin Jones is that his Club Sando team has not played since the Caribbean Club Shield six weeks ago.
Eve pointed out that both the young Williams, who plays at right-back, and versatile defender Shannon Gomes have been featuring regularly with their American clubs and he wanted to give them a chance to show their worth. “Poon-Angeron has been through the process,” noted Eve. “Now is their time to shine.”
The T&T head coach also refused to be drawn deeply into controversy surrounding the abrupt requirement of 33-year-old former captain Kevin Molino and the player’s subsequent criticism of Eve’s approach.
Eve said he has to be focus on the players in his squad and shielding them from other issues. “That is Kevin’s decision, not mine,” Eve stated, while describing Molino as a stalwart of the team. “Kevin is an individual and has the right to feel the way he feels about any situation.”
Meanwhile, Curacao’s interim coach Dean Gorre, who has been on the job for just over a week, describes his team as being in transition. But he is fairly experienced, having served in the role of Curacao’s Technical Director.
Gorre has 12 Dutch-linked players in his squad, including captain Leandro Bacuna, the Netherlands-based Groningen midfielder who was part of the Curacao team when they lifted the Caribbean Cup in 2017.