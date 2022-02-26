ITALIAN seafarer Sergio Davi will hope the weather cooperates over the next eight to nine weeks so he can continue his solo Ocean to Ocean ICE RIB (rubber inflatable boat) venture towards his final destination in Los Angeles.
Davi made one of several stops earlier this week in Trinidad after journeying from French Guyana. His cross-Atlantic trek started in June 2021 from Palermo. And the 67-year-old adventurer and peace conservationist—known as the “Torchbearer of Peace” for his peace-promoting efforts during his maritime journeys—made his first stop at the Cape Verde Islands.
After some maintenance and fine-tuning work on his 11-metre RIB—outfitted with the latest state-of-the-art navigation, radar and GPS technology to assist the seaman on his voyage—Davi set off from Trinidad early Friday, heading to Curacao. From there he will tack north before making a detour at the Panama Canal on his way to Colombia. And the last leg of his trip will see him making the long voyage up the Central American seaboard to his final resting place in Los Angeles.
“My family has always been passionate about doing adventures and have enjoyed long trips on the high seas, so it is actually bred into me,” Davi told the Sunday Express in halting English.
Chris Burford, a Yachting Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago (YSATT) representative who is also connected to Suzuki Marine T&T, also lent support to Davi and his vessel, which is being propelled by two outboard Suzuki 300 horsepower engines.
Davi hinted that the only difficulty in his adventure on the open seas so far has been the weather.
“The weather conditions sometimes it is good, (sometimes) no good,” he explained. “Sometimes there is a big wave and then there is the wind. But my priority is monitoring the weather, which is the biggest concern on my voyage.”
The trip also bears environmental significance as Davi, who is also passionate about climate change and other environmental issues, is collecting water samples to return to the University of Palermo to assess the presence of microplastics.
Asked if he would embark on another major adventure following this one, Davi said: “I don’t know. (Let’s take it) step by step. Very important. After that, it is possible.”