ITF action resumes in Tacarigua

THERE should be more than ten players from the host country involved in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinity Cup Junior Tournament from today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
It will be the second and final leg of this 18 & under series, which began at the same venue last week Monday with the T&T International Junior Classic.
Local players Jordane Dookie and Sebastien Byng were both seeded seventh last week, but they may not be among the eight seeds this time as they were both ninth of the acceptance list before sign-in after press time.
Dookie, who captured a Triple Crown in the Tranquillity Open a few weeks ago, won two matches before going down 6-0, 6-4 to third-seeded eventual champ Kayla Brianne Moore of the United States in the quarter-finals. The 15-year-old also exited in the last eight of doubles, but Byng, who lost in the first round of singles, came within two points of reaching the doubles final.
The local challenge will also include Great Britain-based Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi, who stunned the No. 3 seed in the first round last week before going down in three tough sets in his battle for a place in the quarters.
Beckham Sylvester, the only other of the 18 T&T players to win a match in singles, failed to advance from the qualifying draw yesterday, along with Aaron Subero and Jaydn Mitchell, who were both not in last week’s tournament.
Kale Dalla Costa, the 14-year-old who is arguably the country’s leading male junior after Shamsi, was far from disgraced in his defeat against the No. 6 seed last week and he will be hoping for a friendlier draw this time.
The T&T contingent is also expected to include Tranquil runner-up Ella Carrington, Cameron Wong—doubles champ in the last two editions of Tranquil —as well as Jamal Alexis, Byng’s brother Zachery, and Ready twins, Charlotte and Nicholas.
American Catherine Walker is the highest ranked player in the tournament at No. 400 in the world in juniors, while Brazilian Lucca Pignaton (#518) is at the top of the male list.
Australian Ty Host, who won the title as the No. 1 seed last week, is third on the list this time at #737, while female champ Moore, whose grandfather is Trinidadian, is the fifth highest female on the list at #850.
All matches will take place on the four indoor courts again and first serve today is 9 a.m.