ITF rewards T&T’s Danclar again

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Jermille Danclar was recently awarded a scholarship by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to pursue a Master’s degree in sports administration at the Russian International Olympic University (RIOU).
The scholarship is an initiative by the world governing body of tennis to support the development of administrators whose hard work and dedication have provided the foundation of the sport throughout the planet.
Danclar was selected for the prestigious scholarship because of “his commitment and development of tennis nationally, regionally and internationally”.
This course is one of the most respected postgraduate programmes in the field of sports management, being ranked second in Europe.
Danclar, who studied and played tennis at university in the United States in the mid-1990s, is a former president and general secretary of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT).
This is not the first time that the former national player has been recognised by the ITF.
Danclar, then secretary of the Association, collected an ITF award for excellence in tennis development on behalf of TATT in late 2019.
The Sub 4 region president of COTECC (Confederation of tennis for Central America and the Caribbean) was also selected as a committee member when the ITF Seniors Tour was launched around this time.
Danclar also deserves considerable credit for TATT earning the Administrator of the Year prize at the 2020 First Citizens Sports Awards.
The RIOU has been awarding Master’s degrees in sports administration scholarships since 2013 and 63 countries, including eight from COTECC, have benefited.
Danclar’s programme will conclude next year.