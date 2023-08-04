A mini Carnival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium here in Port of Spain, yesterday, ushered in the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).

In addition to many elements of the host nation’s Carnival celebrations, including the iconic Peter Minhsall creations Tan Tan and Saga Boy, the opening ceremony featured a Trinidad and Tobago history lesson. The colourful, multi-cultural show prompted Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louis Martin to declare that T&T had staged the best a notable CYG opening.