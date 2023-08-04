Jordane Dookie

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Sebastien Byng had to settle for the silver medal when the curtain came down on the ITF (Internaional Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament yesterday in St Lucia.

After wining four matches in straight sets—including a round of 16 triumph over the No, 2 seed—the sixth-seeded national Under-18 and 21 champion was defeated 6-3, 7-5 in the 18 and under final by unseeded American Neel Krishnaswamy.

Byng was seeded fourth in doubles, but after he and Vincentian Afi Lucas beat his brother Zachery and Tobagonian B’Jorn Hall 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, they were edged 4-6, 6-3, 10/3 by a pair of Americans in the quarter-finals.

Kale Dalla Costa and Beckham Sylvester were eventually beaten 6-4, 6-2 by the top seeds from the United States in the semi-finals.

The T&T duo had received a “walkover” from the No. 3 seeds in the quarters, after wining their first-round encounter 6-2, 6-2.

The top seed from Canada had taken out national Under-16 champ Dalla Costa in the last 16 and national Under-16 runner-up Zachery in the quarters of singles. Sylvester lost to the eventual champ in the first round.

Jordane Dookie was the first T&T player to be seeded No. 1 in a singles draw in an ITF tournament in over two decades.

The 2021 First Citizens Junior Player of the Year was eliminated in the semi-finals, but combined with a Canadian to lift the doubles trophy.

National Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong reached the quarters, while 13-year-old Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith went out in the second round.

They both won a match with their respective partners before exiting in the quarters in doubles.

The second leg of the circuit begins on Monday in St Vincent, following qualifying action over the next two days.

Hall, Aaron Subero and Adrian Jacobs are expected to play qualifying, while Dookie, the Byng brothers, Dalla Costa, Sylvester and Nathen Martin, who lost first round in both singles and doubles in St Lucia, are in the main draw.

