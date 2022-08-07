ITF Summer Bowl serves off

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinidad Summer Bowl will officially serve off today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Grade V event will be the first of three back-to-back 18 & under tournaments sanctioned by the world governing body for the sport at the venue over the next three weeks.

The Tobago Carnival Cup, another Grade V competition, will take place next week, and the series will conclude the week after with the Trinity Cup, which is the spotlight of the three as it is Grade IV.

There will also be COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under events in the Carnival Cup and the Trinity Cup. Luca Shamsi, who won his three matches as T&T placed seventh in American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup last week, is expected to get a “wild card” to participate in this week’s competition.

Fourteen other players from the host country -- Deron Dumas, Shae Millington, Christopher Roberts, Ethan Wong, Isaiah Boxhill, Nicholas Ready, Nathen Martin, Alex Chin, Jaylon Chapman as well as Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery, and Sylvester brothers, Beckham and Sebastian -- are expected to in the main draw if 32.

There were just ten on the female list yesterday and if the field did not increase by at least six when sign-in concluded last night, there would be no ITF points available. Half of the entrants hail from T&T, spearheaded by Jordane Dookie and Aalisha Alexis, the Junior and Senior Player of the Year, respectively, last season.

The others are last year’s Tranquillity Open doubles champion Cameron Wong as well as Tranquil singles runner-up Ella Carrington and Ready’s twin sister, Charlotte. First serve today is 9 a.m.

