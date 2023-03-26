ITF Triple Crown for Campbell

CATHERINE CAMPBELL captured her first major title in about a quarter-century yesterday and ended up winning a Triple Crown in the Steve Thomas International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The former junior champion, who returned to action after nearly two decades in 2019 but has hardly competed since because of the pandemic, began the day by beating Savitree Singh 6-2, 6-3 for the over-35 title.
After a short break, Campbell struck gold again when she and national age-group champ Farrah Chautilal took down Rhonda Mohammed and Cherry La Paix 4-1, 4-1 in the doubles final. Campbell and Richard McLetchie then whipped Mohammed and Robert Caesar 4-1, 4-1 to advance to the mixed doubles title match.
But the top seeds did not even have to take the court in the final as Sarah Salandy and Andrew Thornton could not answer the bell. An exhausted Thornton had already taken the court four times matches in extreme heat, after playing four matches the day before in similar conditions.
The Barbadian began the day by overwhelming Stefon Ramsingh 6-0, 6-1 in the over-35 semi-finals. But Thornton was later edged 3-6, 6-4 10/3 in the final by compatriot Damien Applewhite, who had booked his place in the title match with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Kino Francis.
Thornton and Salandy then defeated Jermille Danclar and Allison Lutchman 5-3, 4-2 in the mixed semis.
But the tank of the husband of former Trinidad national champ Lee-Anne Lingo hit empty four games into his fourth match and he and Ronald Robinson threw in the towel trailing top seeds McLetchie and Kendall Cuffy 3-1 in the doubles final.
McLetchie, who was crowned over-45 champ of the Tranquillity Open over a week ago, ended up only playing four games in title matches and picking up two titles. Raffeek Mohammed was in line to win a double crown in the over-60 division, but the doubles final was his fourth match on Saturday and he and Cliff Meade were edged 2-4, 4-0, 10/6 by Anand Naraynsingh and Narad Ramsingh.
The father of multiple national and Tranquil champ Shenelle Mohammed came back yesterday to deny multiple Tranquil champ Athelstan Phillips 6-4, 6-1 for the singles crown.
Shane Stone, the prohibitive favourite to capture the over-45 crown, won the first two games against Dunstan De Noon in the final. But he is afflicted with sciatica and after suffering excruciating pain he finally said ‘no mas’ when serving at 3-4. The two were also forced to default the over-35 doubles semis to Thornton and Robinson.
The United States-based Stone, a former world-ranked singles and doubles player, returned from an absence of over a decade and helped eventual Triple Crown champ Jordane Dookie win the mixed doubles in Tranquil two weeks ago.