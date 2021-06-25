With Covid-19 infections rates slowly declining, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) has given the green light for the Red Force players to resume training in small groups as they gear up for two four-day practice matches at the end of July.
The games are geared towards preparing regional players for possible selection for the Test series against Pakistan in August. The board is also pushing to have its players vaccinated against the virus.
On Tuesday, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said that high quality preparation isn’t happening enough in at the territorial level leading to issues when the players arrive at a pre-series camp and are pushed to the limit.
“I don’t think the high-quality preparation is happening enough in the territories. I think when the players come to us, and we step up the intensity we have a few issues here and there. I think more needs to be done at the territories, but this is something that’s been said for a long time,” said Simmons.
There has been no regional four-day competition since the West Indies Championship was abandoned in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus have also hindered the playing of club cricket.
But Red Force coach David Furlonge said they have been working with the players to make sure they are properly prepared.
He added that the Red Force players have resumed training in small groups this week.
A contingent of Red Force players have been in training at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, since the government gave national teams permission to resume training in November last year.
However, with a spike in Covid-19 cases and Covid-related deaths in May, stricter lock-down measures were put in place by the government, curtailing non-essential activities as well as implementing a curfew during the ongoing State of Emergency.
Despite not being forced to cease training, the TTCB decided to suspend the Red Force team activities in alignment with government calls for non-essential activities to be put on hold.
However, TTCB boss Azim Bassarath has confirmed that the Red Force have been given the green light to resume training sessions in small groups of four players and that they have been working on trying to make arrangements for the players to get vaccinated.
The coach Furlonge also confirmed that training resumed on Wednesday. And when asked about the territorial coaches’ role in helping prepare West Indies players, he said: “There is a system that all the coaches are part of. They call it Individual Player Performance and it is a programme that is online. As a coach you can go into it and pull up for example Joshua Da Silva and you will see what comments the coach has made concerning any work that he would like the player to do individually or along with his franchise. That is going to be used when those players come out of quarantine and resume training.”
As for the Red Force programme, Furlonge explained that while they have started some groups training, they want to resume full practice early in July as they gear up for the two four-day matches at the end of the month.
“Currently the players are training (at home) and they are asked to send in five to ten-minute videos to the trainer and myself to look at and comment on. Ten minutes is not any kind of workout (for an elite athlete) so we have spoken to players and they are really doing more than what they are sending for us. We hope when we start back training, they will have some level of fitness that we can work with,” said Furlonge.
“I have spoken directly with about 75 per cent of the players so far to inform them of the plans and again I have mentioned (Phil) Simmons’ comments and the fact that this is an opportunity for them. “We are going to have the games streamed and it is going to be noticed by the CWI officials, coaches, selectors and technical staff. It is going to be looked at and there is an opportunity there for them to put their hands up for the West Indies team,” he added.
In terms of the team’s vaccination efforts, Bassarath said the TTCB has approached the Ministry of Health on the matter.
“I sent a letter to the Minister of Health (Terrence Deyalsingh) some time ago. He responded saying he was happy we are supporting the efforts to vaccinate the population and that he would get back to us as soon as they put things in place to get the players vaccinated. A list of the players has been sent him and it was really refreshing to get back a response from him,” said Bassarath.
“We are awaiting the appointments for the players because some of the players may have to travel at the end of July. We have also indicated that to him in another email. We have also indicated that we have the facilities at the National Cricket Centre available so they can have the vaccinations done there,” the TTCB boss added.
Bassarath also noted that he would have sent out emails asking the cricketing fraternity to be safe and take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from the deadly virus. “We want to appeal to everyone to get vaccinated,” he added.