Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Jabari Gray has made the Dean’s List, having been awarded a certificate of excellence for the last semester at Jacksonville University, Florida, USA.
The certificate recognises superior scholastic achievement during the semester and is awarded to those students who have achieved a 3.5 or higher grade point average (GPA) during the semester.
The award comes during a year when the former Presentation College goalkeeper was also away representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship in Costa Rica, where he played regularly, after initially starting the tournament on the bench.
Gray, 21, represented San Fernando Giants in the T&T Super League and his latest achievement demonstrates his ability to balance academics and sport.