Jabloteh face Chapulineros

San Juan Jabloteh need to find their best form when they take on Mexico’s Chapulineros de Oaxaca from 11 a.m. today at the quarter-final stage of the 2019 edition of the Under-13 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.
With the group stage now complete, Jabloteh are among eight teams advancing to today’s quarter-finals following Monday’s action at the Costa Rican Football Federation in San Jose, Costa Rica. Monday’s action saw Santa Ana of El Salvador win its second straight match with a 4-1 win over San Juan Jabloteh of Trinidad and Tobago. Both Gerardo Contreras (18’ & 20’) and Ricardo Villatoro (30’ & 39’) bagged braces for Santa Ana, while Lindell Sween (7’) scored San Juan Jabloteh’s consolation item.