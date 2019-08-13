Jabloteh face Chapulineros

Santa Ana

FLASHBACK: File photo shows 2019 Scotiabank Under-13 Concacaf Champions League action between Trinidad and Tobago’s San Juan Jabloteh and El Salvador’s Santa Ana, the latter winning 4-1 on Monday at the Costa Rican Football Federation in San Jose, Costa Rica.

San Juan Jabloteh need to find their best form when they take on Mexico’s Chapulineros de Oaxaca from 11 a.m. today at the quarter-final stage of the 2019 edition of the Under-13 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

With the group stage now complete, Jabloteh are among eight teams advancing to today’s quarter-finals following Monday’s action at the Costa Rican Football Federation in San Jose, Costa Rica. Monday’s action saw Santa Ana of El Salvador win its second straight match with a 4-1 win over San Juan Jabloteh of Trinidad and Tobago. Both Gerardo Contreras (18’ & 20’) and Ricardo Villatoro (30’ & 39’) bagged braces for Santa Ana, while Lindell Sween (7’) scored San Juan Jabloteh’s consolation item.

