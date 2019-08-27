Jabloteh outscore Sando, surge to 3rd

SAN JUAN Jabloteh were the biggest movers following the weekend’s Match Day Seven outcomes in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament, leaping three places into third on the Division One points table with only four rounds left to play. Defence Force and Morvant Caledonia AIA remain first and second, respectively.
The clubs in the middle of the 12-team table were closely bunched and the San Juan Kings took full advantage of the weekend’s results. Starting the round in sixth, Jabloteh outscored fifth-placed Club Sando 4-3, passing them in the process, and the three points also took them past FC Santa Rosa and Cunupia FC, the latter who had lost heavily (1-4) at Terminix La Horquetta Rangers the day before. Cunupia, who started the round in third, dropped to fifth following that defeat.