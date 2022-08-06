JACK WARNER, the former FIFA vice-president, will still be pursuing a claim that he is owed millions of dollars by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association to which he was a former special adviser.
Yesterday, the Sunday Express contacted Warner and in a very brief conversation, the former high-ranking international football administrator did confirm his intention to pursue his claim, despite a meeting on Friday where the majority of TTFA creditors agreed to a debt repayment stipulation which will likely exclude Warner.
Asked if he was pursuing his claim despite Friday’s decision Warner stated: “Yes, I still am.”
Pressed for further details, Warner said: “That is all I can tell you. Anything else speak to my lawyer.”
On Friday, the TTFA’s creditors voted unanimously in support of a motion that before anyone receives payment under a restructured debt repayment proposal, they must meet the anti-money laundering requirements of the Association’s debt financiers and must not have been sanctioned in any jurisdiction because of financial impropriety.
The debt repayment proposal was developed by TTFA-appointed trustee Maria Daniel and a legal team and agreed to by the majority of creditors, as a means of clearing the Association’s multi-million debt. On May 5, in a meeting chaired by the Supervisor of Insolvency, the TTFA’s creditors voted unanimously for the trustee’s repayment proposal for settlement of the monies owed to them. The debt repayment is to be funded by an interest-free US$3.5 million instrument that the TTFA will have ten years to repay. Creditors owed up to TT$200,000 will be paid in full and those above will receive a percentage owed.
Warner claims the TTFA owes him several million dollars.
Under new conditions set down by the TTFA’s debt-repayment financier and voted upon by the majority of creditors on Friday, Warner will likely be excluded under the payment scheme.
Warner is a former FIFA vice-president and executive committee member but he left world football’s governing body in 2011 after having been suspended over earlier accusations of bribery relating to a presidential election. The governing body said at the time of his resignation that the “presumption of innocence is maintained.”
However, after launching a full investigation, FIFA’s ethics committee subsequently banned Warner from football-related activity for life, effective from September 25, 2015, following an investigation into the bidding contest for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
The FIFA statement read: “The chairman of the investigatory chamber of the ethics committee, Dr Cornel Borbely, who took over the chairmanship from his predecessor in late December 2014, immediately opened the investigation into Warner’s activities in January 2015.
FIFA found Warner guilty of violations of art. 13 [General rules of conduct], art. 15 [Loyalty], art. 18 [Duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting], art. 19 [Conflicts of interest], art. 20 [Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits] and art. 41 [Obligation of the parties to collaborate] of the FIFA Code of Ethics.
“Mr Warner was found to have committed many and various acts of misconduct continuously and repeatedly during his time as an official in different high-ranking and influential positions at FIFA and CONCACAF.”
“In his positions as a football official, he was a key player in schemes involving the offer, acceptance, and receipt of undisclosed and illegal payments, as well as other money-making schemes,” FIFA stated.
Friday’s meeting was convened by trustee Maria Daniel to update creditors on the status of the debt repayment proposal and to inform them of the added conditionality issued by the debt repayment financier. It was held at the TTFA’s Home of Football and participants attended both in person and virtually. The Supervisor of Insolvency was present at the meeting.
Daniel told creditors that all claims received so far had gone through the validation process and only one of the invalidated claimants has raised a query, which is the subject of separate legal proceedings. However, it would not prevent the trustee from taking the proposal to court for approval on September 7, 2022. Asked the nature of query, she said the claimant failed to provide the trustee with adequate documentation or evidence in support of the claim.