Jadoo on fire

RICKY JADOO was on fire at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, yesterday, as he moved within ten winners of reaching 900 in his glittering four decade career.
After his mount Kobe beat just one horse in the opening event, the four-time former champion jockey went on a tear, booting home the winners of the next four events on the seven-race card.
Jadoo was at his brilliant best to complete his beaver-trick as he refused to give up after Soca Symphony passed his mount in mid-stretch of the modified benchmark handicap for 60-45 rated horses. The veteran reinsman, aboard 8/1 shot Nuclear Fire, battled back and just managed to nose out the odds-on favourite at the line in the 1,100-metre contest.
Just Exhale, who placed second in the Trinidad Derby Stakes in December after winning the Guineas a month earlier, was another 5 ¼ lengths back in third over a trip well short of his best.
Derby fourth Soca Symphony has now gone four races without a victory after winning the first four starts of her career last season.
Yesterday was Dave Chadee’s first race day as a trainer and he struck in only his third attempt with Nuclear Fire, who has raced in his colours in all 28 career outings.
The four-time champion owner decided to take up the mantle as trainer in the country’s most prolific stable when his father Harold, a breeder, owner, and trainer for over two decades, passed away early last month.
Jadoo’s winning streak began in the second race when DaVinci Code, owned by Carlton Revanales and trained by Michael Lutchman, cruised home by 3 1/2 lengths in the modified benchmark handicap for 45-30 rated horses.
Crown Prince and Soca Harmony were supposed to clash for the first time since finishing first and second, respectively, in the St James/St Ann’s Stakes three months ago, but they were both withdrawn from this 1,350-metre contest.
Right after, Jadoo abaord 2/5 favourite Blue Agave coasted home by 12 3/4 length from Chadee’s first runner Sail Ahoy, in the handicap for West Indian-bred three-year-old maidens, over a similar 1,350-metre distance. The son of former St Ann’s Stakes winner Blue Tequila is owned by his breeder Tasram Maharaj and handled by multiple champion Glenn Mendez.
Jadoo then went on to complete his hat-trick with a horse who was also scoring for the third time on the trot.
Great Heart was racing for the first time on turf, but punters still made him the betting favourite (8/5) and he did not disappoint.
Mendez’s charge prevailed by two lengths in the 1,600-metre modified benchmark handicap for 50-35 rated horses, for Pegasus Racing, also the owners of the third-placed Game Changer. Great Heart has won all three career outings since his admirable fifth on debut in the Derby over three months ago and Jadoo has ridden him on every occasions.
The water truck broke down at the track yesterday resulting in one of the latest finishes in the history of local racing as the gates opened for the final event a few seconds before 6.08 p.m.
Racing continues in three weeks’ time, on April 16.