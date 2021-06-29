Jaeda fails to reach JITIC quarters

JAEDA-LEE Daniel-Joseph was beaten in the first round in the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) yesterday in Guatemala.
After being the only one of the eight-member Trinidad and Tobago team to make the main draw of the tournament known as JITIC the day before, the national Under-14 and 16 champion, who is ranked fourth in COTECC, was overwhelmed 6-0, 6-1 by Mexican Marianne Angel in their battle for a place in the quarter-finals.
Zachery Byng was edged out for a place in the main draw and the fifth-ranked COTECC player and national Under-14 champ Kale Dalla Costa are seeded first and second, respectively, in the “second draw.”
The two are seeded to capture the doubles title in a “second draw” which also includes their compatriots and fellow singles players Isaiah Boxhill and Kayden Siewrattan. Two of this country’s players are also seeded in the girls’ “second draw” in both singles and doubles.
Cameron Wong, the top-ranked player in COTECC, is at No. 8, two places behind the seventh-ranked Jordane Dookie, who won her opening match 6-4, 6-1 over Libyn Garcia of Guatemala just before press time yesterday to advance to the quarter-finals.
Wong and Dookie are the No. 3 seeds in doubles, while their teammate Brianna Harricharan is playing singles -- and doubles with Bahamian Brianna Ferguson.
As is the case in singles, Daniel-Joseph is T&T’s only player in the main draw of doubles and she is combining with St Lucian Jessica Eudovic.
The T&T players get just one day off when this competition concludes tomorrow before they line up in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Mayan World Cup from Saturday at the same venue.