Jagessar hits 1st trial century

Opening batsman Justin Jagessar scored the first century of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 trials yesterday to lead Central/South West to an emphatic six-wicket victory over North/Tobago at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
While there were good performances from players on both teams, Jagessar stood out from the pack, anchoring his team’s run chase with a top-score of 112 as Central/South West reached 231 for four off 35.2 overs after restricting their opponents to 228 for seven off 50 overs earlier in the day.
After winning the toss and batting first, North/Tobago were in trouble at 59 for five before half-centuries from Orlando James (50) and Sachin Emrit (80) helped them recover to post a decent total.
However, whatever momentum that was built at the end of the North/Tobago innings was undone after a wayward start from their fast bowlers allowed Central/South West to gain the upper hand in the chase.
Jagessar and skipper Aaron Bankay then made sure their team stayed on top with a 133-run stand for the first wicket which put them on course for an easy win.
Jagessar showed a range of shots, punching Chadeon Raymond down the ground before cutting Zachery Siewah to the point boundary as he raced to 64 and the partnership went past 100.
A pair of boundaries off Siewah and James saw the right-handed Jagessar race to his century off just 79 balls.
At the other end, skipper Bankay eventually departed for 44 off 58 balls, caught off the bowling of Nicholas Elliott, who recovered from bad start with the ball to end with three for 51 off seven overs.
Earlier, North/Tobago slipped from 23 without loss to 59 for five before James and Emrit put on 87 runs in the final 11 overs of the innings to make the game interesting.
Emrit faced 100 balls and struck 12 fours while James faced 37 deliveries and struck five fours and two sixes, one off fast bowler Shiva Sankar and the other off spinner Ravi Sankar, to give their team a fighting chance but it still wasn’t enough in the end.
The Under-19 trials continue tomorrow with South East/South taking on East/North East at the same venue.
Summarised scores:
North/Tobago 228-7 (50 overs) (Sachin Emrit 80 n.o., Orlando James 50 n.o., Gerard Chin 22 ; Lemuel Matthews 2/16) vs Central/South West 231-4 (35.2 overs) (Justin Jagessar 112, Aaron Bankay 44, Justin Manick 23 n.o.; Nicholas Elliott 3/51)
—Central/South West won by six wickets