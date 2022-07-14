Jagessar, Ramdoo get practice 50s

Opening batters Justin Jagessar and Kyle Ramdoo both struck unbeaten half centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s got some welcomed match practice ahead of the regional tournament set to bowl off in Trinidad next week.
The T&T U-17 skipper Jaggesar continued his good form with the bat, hitting 75 not out while Ramdoo made 51 before retiring as they posted 209 for seven off 50 overs against a national U-19 side at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
The U-19s were dismissed for 110 off 37.5 overs as the U-17s won by 99 runs.
The teams will be in action again tomorrow at the same venue.
Today, members of the team will be at The Price Club Supermarket in Chaguanas to meet and greet fans from 2.45 p.m.
Summarised scores:
T&T U-17s 209-7 (50 overs) (Justin Jagessar 75 n.o., Kyle Ramdoo 51 ret., Jacen Agard 22; Avalon Changoor 4/15, Joshua Davis 2/27) vs T&T U-19s 110 (Samir Saroop 23, Kyle Kissoondath 23; Fareez Ali 2/9, Rikki Ragoonanan 2/8, Andrew Rambaran 2/9, Kevin Kanhai)
—T&T U-17s won by 99 runs