Jagessar, Ramdoo get practice 50s

Opening batters Justin Jagessar and Kyle Ramdoo both struck unbeaten half centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s got some welcomed match practice ahead of the regional tournament set to bowl off in Trinidad next week.

The T&T U-17 skipper Jaggesar continued his good form with the bat, hitting 75 not out while Ramdoo made 51 before retiring as they posted 209 for seven off 50 overs against a national U-19 side at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

The U-19s were dismissed for 110 off 37.5 overs as the U-17s won by 99 runs.

The teams will be in action again tomorrow at the same venue.

Today, members of the team will be at The Price Club Supermarket in Chaguanas to meet and greet fans from 2.45 p.m.

Summarised scores:

T&T U-17s 209-7 (50 overs) (Justin Jagessar 75 n.o., Kyle Ramdoo 51 ret., Jacen Agard 22; Avalon Changoor 4/15, Joshua Davis 2/27) vs T&T U-19s 110 (Samir Saroop 23, Kyle Kissoondath 23; Fareez Ali 2/9, Rikki Ragoonanan 2/8, Andrew Rambaran 2/9, Kevin Kanhai)

—T&T U-17s won by 99 runs

PASSING THE BATON

PASSING THE BATON

Keston Bledman has had many successes competing for Trinidad and Tobago in the men’s 4x100 metres relay. His most recent podium finish at a high profile meet came at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he teamed up with Jerod Elcock, Akanni Hislop and Kyle Greaux for sprint relay silver.

T&T players dominate at Rising Stars awards

Despite finishing as runners-up in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Under-19 T20 Championship, the Trinidad and Tobago team copped the lion’s share of awards during the tournament’s closing ceremony at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.

Alexis battles to ‘Sagicor’ Junior title

Alexis battles to ‘Sagicor’ Junior title

AALISHA ALEXIS was expected to be the easiest winner yesterday, but she ended up having to work harder than anyone else to triumph when the curtain fell on the seven-day Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

After playing unbeaten on hard courts and winning four titles last year, the Player of the Year was not expected to be threatened by Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the 18 and under final.

T&T ODI, T20 tickets on sale

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the opening of the box offices for the CG United One-Day International (ODIs) and first T20 International (T20I) between West Indies and India in Trinidad.

Box offices opened at the Queen’s Park Oval and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Office at the National Cricket Centre, Couva from noon yesterday and then open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, leading up to each match day. Stadium box offices will open two hours before the match start time on each match day.

Campbell-Smith wins COTECC title

Campbell-Smith wins COTECC title

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith captured the 14 and under doubles crown in the Copa Maiz Junior Tennis Tournament Wednesday in the Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Sofia Mills whipped second seeds Daniela Castillo and Julianny DeLa Cruz from the host country 6-2, 6-4 in the final.