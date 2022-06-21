Jagessar to captain T&T U-17s

TALENTED left-handed opening batsman Justin Jagessar has been appointed captain of the Trinidad and Tobago national Under-17 team to participate in the upcoming Cricket West Indies regional tournament.
Jagessar had a prolific season with the bat in age group competitions and heads an impressive 14-member squad for the white-ball event to be staged in Trinidad between July 17 and 28.
The coach of the home team is former outstanding national cricketer Rayad Emrit, while the manager is Rajendra Mangalie, who also played regional cricket for Trinidad and Tobago.
T&T U-17 SQUAD: Justin Jagessar (Captain), Luke Ali, Samir Saroop, Kavir Boodoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Kyle Ramdoo, Orlando James, Veran Batchu, Abdullah Cambridge, Fareez Ali, Rikki Ragoonanan, Jacen Agard, Aaiden Racha, Kevin Kanhai. Rayad Emrit (Coach), Rajendra Mangalie (Manager)