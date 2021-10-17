The series continues with the teams meeting again tomorrow. T&T, the number 10 world-ranked, opened their Jamaica tour with a 66-22 loss to a Jamaica men’s team on Thursday night.
Based on Saturday’s performance, the T&T outfit appears to have failed to make any inroads in narrowing the gap against the world fourth-ranked Jamaica women, who beat them 68-43 at the 2019 Netball World Cup.
Starting with Afeisha Noel (GS), Kalifa McCollin (GA), Crystal-Ann George (WA), Tia Bruno (centre), Destiny Willliams (WD), Anecia Baptiste (GD) and Jameela McCarthy (GK), T&T head-coach Althea Mc Collin had some early first-quarter success as her team was down 8-6 at one stage, before the Jamaicans pulled away to a 19-7 lead at the end of the first 15 minutes.
T&T seemed to have but one passing option most times and so the Calypso Girls regularly lost the ball against their tall Caribbean rivals, who lead 36-16 at the half. With the hosts well in command, the comments by T&T co-captain Kalifa McCollin at half-time contrasted with what was happening on the court.
“I feel good out there to see we are executing everything we said that we would work on,” stated McCollin. “I think going into the other quarter it’s about treasuring our centre passes and if we get a ball out of Jamaica, we must score.”
Jamaica extended its lead to 56-20 at the end of the third quarter, getting most of their goals from Jhaniele Fowler, the almost unstoppable 6-feet-5 inside shooter.
Coach (Althea) McCollin tried something different, including replacing her daughter Kalifa, who was slightly injured, with versatile defender Jameela McCarthy, in the goal-attack position. Unfortunately, nothing worked, as Jamaica cruised to an emphatic win, despite them resting Fowler in the fourth quarter.
Jamaican Shadiann Hemmings was named Player of the Match, while T&T goal-shoot Noel was adjudged Best T&T player. Jamaica coach Connie Francis was understandably pleased with her team’s output. “I love what I’m seeing. The girls are eager and ready to go,” Francis said.
Having assembled a young group, built around four experienced players, the T&T coach was not hard on her players. “They did well. They tried,” said McCollin.
“It was very high and keenly-contested game by both teams. Not really the score that we expected but the players went out there and they challenged, and they stuck with the game. They never gave up,” McCollin added.
McCollin also revealed that she will be searching for combinations and would be switching up her players for the other matches in the series, in a bid to give as many players as possible international experience leading up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Netball World Cup in 2023. “They are young and we’re giving them the experience out there,” the coach said.