Roneisha McGregor, Janieve Russell, Shericka Jackson and Candice McLeod teamed up to grab bronze for Jamaica in yesterday’s Tokyo 2020 Women’s 4x400 metres final. The Jamaican quartet returned a time of three minutes, 21.24 seconds.
United States earned gold in 3:16.85, with Poland a distant second in a national record time of 3:20.53. Cuba clocked 3:26.92 to finish eighth.
Jamaica closed off the Games with nine medals—four gold, one silver and four bronze. McGregor, who ran the leadoff leg for the northern Caribbean nation, was grateful to be counted among the medallists.
“My first Olympic medal, and we did it as a team so I’m really grateful to be a part of this moment.”
Russell, who finished fourth in the Women’s 400m hurdles final, was pleased as well.
“I’m really really happy. As I said before, that fourth place is really a medal because I wanted to get a personal best, and I got it. Today, I was just running with guts. My emotions were just overwhelming. I wanted to keep the positon, a medal position. I’m just happy I’m going home with a medal.”
Russell performed second leg duties, handing the baton to Jackson. Earlier in the Games, Jackson bagged 100m bronze and anchored Jamaica to 4x1 gold.
“I’m just grateful,” said Jackson. “This is my fifth Olympic medal overall. I am extremely grateful to come out here and help the team get a medal. I’m going home with three medals.”
Jackson handed the baton to anchorwoman McLeod. The two Jamaican athletes are close friends.
“I’ve been there with Candice,” said Jackson, “from when she was running 63 to now she’s running 49. It’s a journey for her. She has been working really, really hard and her hard work is finally paying off. It’s great to see how well she’s performing.
“This is her first ever senior team, and to see how well she handled the anchor leg is just a wonderful feeling. I can’t wait to see what more is in store for her. I’m just excited. I ran on a 4x4 with my friend and we got a medal together. I’m grateful.”
McLeod said she was not particularly worried about shouldering anchor leg responsibilities.
“This was one of the races I was not nervous about. But I know I’m kind of inexperienced with the 4x4. Nevertheless, I wanted to come and give my best, contribute to the team, and that’s what I did. It wasn’t a pressured position. I just did my best.”
Meanwhile, Demish Gaye, Christopher Taylor, Jaheel Hyde and Nathon Allen combined for a 2:58.76 clocking in the Men’s 4x400m final, but the Jamaicans could only finish sixth in the fast race.
“Firstly I want to give God thanks for being here,” said Allen, following his 44.41 seconds anchorleg split. “It’s been a rough season. We all gave it our best today, and unfortunately we were beaten by five better teams.”
Dwight St Hillaire injured his hamstring during the final, ending Trinidad and Tobago’s chances of climbing the podium. Brave St Hillaire, however, ran through the pain so his team could complete the race, T&T finishing eighth in 3:00.85.
United States struck gold in 2:55.70, with silver and bronze going to Netherlands and Botswana, respectively. Netherlands produced a national record run of 2:57.18, while Botswana established a new African record—2:57.27.
In cycling, T&T’s Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne and Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa are all through to the quarterfinal round of the Men’s keirin.
Paul finished second to Malaysia’s Mohammed Awang in the third first round heat to advance automatically to the quarters. Browne rode well for third spot in the opening heat, but with only the top two progressing he had to try again in the repechage round.
Browne won his repechage race to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.
“I just want to give thanks to God for giving me the ability to go out there and do my best,” said Browne. “I felt like I had a good ride in the first round so I just carried that confidence over to the repechage and everything went according to plan.”
Tjon En Fa was second in another repechage heat, and progressed as well. Earlier, Tjon En Fa was sixth in the fifth and final first round race. He made amends, however, in the repechage.
The Tokyo 2020 Men’s Keirin quarter-finals, semi-finals and final were all contested after press time, last night (T&T time).